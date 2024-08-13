New Volkswagen California 2024 review: still the camper van king

Verdict

The latest Volkswagen California isn’t tangibly better than before. The shorter kitchen isn't as useful, and it reduces the amount of available storage in the cabin – all so you can have two sliding doors. Yet overall, the Cali remains the king (or queen) of the compact campers, with loads of clever, considered features that just make it super easy to live with. This diesel will suit those who favour longer trips, but the plug-in hybrid due next year could be the game changer for those who like to stay closer to home.

With more than 20 years of history and heritage, and a lot more unofficial experience before that, no one knows the van-based camper market quite like Volkswagen. The California name first appeared on the T4 Transporter in 2003, and has been honed to perfection with every generation since.

Indeed, the T6 variant, which has been around in its various guises since 2015, was widely considered the best of its type. The likes of Ford and Mercedes have joined the party in recent years, but with over 200,000 Cali campers built to date, its rivals have some catching up to do.

Refusing to rest on its laurels, Volkswagen has just launched an all-new California. But instead of finding its platform in a commercial vehicle as before, the latest model uses the Multivan MPV as its base. That should, in theory, make it more refined and more car-like than ever, while the introduction of two sliding doors – one on each side – makes it a more practical proposition, too.