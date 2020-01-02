Best medium panel vans 2025
There's plenty of choice available in the hard-fought medium panel van sector. We rank our favourites
As the name suggests, the best medium-sized panel vans offer more space than smaller compact vans, but without the sheer bulk of a full-sized large panel van. This combination makes mid-size vans easier to drive around towns and cities, while still being able to carry a decent amount of cargo in terms of weight and load volume.
We’ve thoroughly tested every medium-sized panel van in the UK to find the very best for your business, so read on to see our top picks.
Compare the best medium panel vans
|Ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Auto Express rating (out of 5)
|Max. payload
|Max. load volume
|1
|Ford Transit Custom
|£33,350 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|1,407kg
|6.8 cubic metres
|2
|Vauxhall Vivaro / Citroen Dispatch / Peugeot Expert / Fiat Scudo / Toyota Proace
|£29,680 (Vivaro, excl. VAT)
|4
|1,446kg
|6.6 cubic metres
|3
|Volkswagen Transporter
|£32,250 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|1,200kg
|6.8 cubic metres
|4
|Renault Trafic / Nissan Primastar
|£31,140 (Primastar, excl. VAT)
|4.5
|1,185kg
|8.9 cubic metres
|5
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo
|£31,380 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|710kg
|3.9 cubic metres
|6
|Mercedes Vito
|£33,180 (excl. VAT)
|3.5
|903kg
|6.6 cubic metres
|7
|LEVC VN5
|£53,950 (excl. VAT)
|4
|830kg
|5.5 cubic metres
1. Ford Transit Custom
- Prices from £33,350 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,407kg
- Maximum load volume: 6.8 cubic metres
- Auto Express Mid-size Van of the Year 2025
There’s a reason why the Ford Transit Custom is one of the best-selling vehicles in the UK. Not only does it offer a car-like driving experience, but it’s also highly versatile where it counts. The Transit Custom features rival-beating door openings, along with competitive payload weights and cargo capacity. There are a range of powertrains to choose from, too, ranging from traditional diesel to a fully-electric model.
Trim levels are also plentiful, ranging from the base Leader to the higher-spec Trend, Trail, Limited and Sport versions. You can still order the Transit Custom in MS-RT spec too, which has input from the team that prepares Ford’s World Rally Cars. All versions of the Transit Custom come with advanced driver-safety aids, such as lane-keeping assist and collision prevention, as well as Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
“Our test van featured around half a tonne of payload in the back, so we’d experience what it’d be like carrying a typical amount of weight, and we have to say the suspension does a great job of ironing out bumps, helping to deliver excellent comfort for a commercial vehicle.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor.
2. Vauxhall Vivaro/Citroen Dispatch/Peugeot Expert/Fiat Scudo/Toyota Proace
- Prices from £29,680 (Vivaro, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,446kg
- Maximum load volume: 6.6 cubic metres
Until a few years ago, the Vauxhall Vivaro shared much of its running gear and most of its tech with the Renault Trafic. But now Vauxhall is part of Stellantis and the Vivaro is essentially the same as the Citroen Dispatch, Peugeot Expert, Toyota Proace and Fiat Scudo, all priced between around £30,000 at the lowest level, before VAT.
No matter the make of van you opt for, equipment levels, trims and engines are broadly similar. The Vivaro comes in three different lengths, as well as panel or Crew Cab body styles. Cargo space isn’t the roomiest, however, there is a through-loading bulkhead to help carry longer items. In the cabin, there is a three-seat layout which might be a little on the tight side for some people, but the arrangement does offer versatility if you need it. There are plenty of soft-touch materials and in-car tech to help make the interior feel upmarket, while a host of driver aids, such as active cruise control and blind-spot monitoring, are also available.
“Build quality is fine rather than particularly premium, with hard wearing plastics that feel robust and solid, while storage is useful, too. The glovebox is on the small side, courtesy of the position of the fuse box next to it, but there's dashtop storage and deep door bins, plus individual cupholders on either side of the dash.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor.
3. Volkswagen Transporter
- Prices from £32,250 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,200kg
- Maximum load volume:
The latest Volkswagen Transporter may look familiar, and that’s because it shares plenty of its DNA with the Ford Transit Custom. Unusually, though, the VW’s starting price is slightly lower than its blue oval-wearing sibling.
The Transporter’s maximum payload does fall slightly short of the Transit Custom’s, but it still stands at a sizable 1,200kg. Buyers also have the option of a fully electric model, the Volkswagen e-Transporter, and this can cover up to 200 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Those who don’t fancy an EV can instead opt for traditional diesel. A PHEV model will also be arriving in 2026.
In terms of customisation, short and long wheelbase Transporters are available, as is a two-row Kombi and a nine-passenger Shuttle, for those who need more seats. The interior is very similar to that of the Transit Custom, steering wheel aside, but that’s no bad thing as the Transit Custom’s cabin is a fine environment in its own right. This VW is easy and pretty engaging to drive, too, although the steering doesn't exactly provide much feedback.
“With a long wheelbase and precise steering, the Transporter feels easy to pilot at the national speed limit. It’s not badly affected by cambers as you drive along, and if you do need to make a sudden lane change it feels reassuringly well tied down.” - Andy Goodwin, Auto Express contributor.
4. Renault Trafic/Nissan Primastar
- Prices from £31,140 (Primastar, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,185kg
- Maximum load volume: 8.9 cubic metres
The Renault Trafic and Nissan Primastar share the same DNA, and they are both proper old-school, no-nonsense vans. This isn’t to say that they’re sparsely equipped, however, because there’s still a plentiful amount of kit thrown in as standard. There’s also a wide range of choice when it comes to size; you can choose different lengths and heights, while there’s also the option of a crew cab, and higher-spec models have a load-through bulkhead for particularly long items.
One particularly great thing about the Trafic and Primastar is the high-set driving position. With a commanding view of the road ahead, these vans offer one of the tallest seat heights of any vehicle in the class. Add in the large rear-view mirrors and visibility isn't an issue in the Renault or Nissan, either, while the cabin design looks and feels smart, with controls and switchgear from other Renault and Nissan models (a Clio steering wheel in the Trafic and Juke wheel in the Primastar, as two examples).
“The high driving position helps in town, while wide-angle mirrors — including the additional wide-view mirror in the passenger-side sun visor — help you to manoeuvre. A rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure and city braking are all available, too.” - Andy Goodwin, Auto Express contributor.
5. Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo
- Prices from £31,380 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 710kg
- Maximum load volume: 3.9 cubic metres
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo is the van version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Not only does it offer a distinct retro charm by referencing the classic VW Type 2 (you can even get it in two-tone colour schemes), but it has a range of up to 276 miles on the WLTP combined cycle and a cleverly designed cargo area. Being based on the same MEB platform as many of Volkswagen’s electric cars means the ID. Buzz Cargo feels car-like to drive, with the suspension soaking up imperfections in the road well.
When it needs recharging, the VW’s 79kWh battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent capacity in around 30 minutes using a 185kW DC fast charger. The 24-month service intervals should also keep costs down, with no mileage restriction in that time. Where it falls short compared to our other favourite vans is payload and load volume, and electric power means higher pricing too, but it should still suit businesses with lower payload needs.
“The ID. Buzz Cargo is very smooth for a van, which is another side effect of its car-derived platform. The suspension smothers bumps in the road very well, and this is a very relaxing place to spend time. There's no wind noise and road noise is also well suppressed, although bigger bumps can cause shudders to echo through the van's frame.” - Andy Goodwin, Auto Express contributor.
6. Mercedes Vito
- Prices from £33,180 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 903kg
- Maximum load volume: 6.6 cubic metres
The Mercedes Vito is a reliable and dependable workhorse with plenty of hard-wearing materials inside, yet it also offers the prestige of the Mercedes badge for users who seek a van that doesn't live up to the typical stereotypes. There are two different panel van lengths available, L2 and L3, as well as two trim levels to choose from. Both of these offer an upmarket feel when compared with rival vans.
The engine range comprises three diesel units, all sending drive to the rear wheels, rather than the front wheels as with most vans in this list, with up to 187bhp on offer. For zero-emissions driving, there’s also the choice of the fully-electric Mercedes eVito, and this offers up to 160 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle. It loses nothing in cargo capacity to the diesel vans, though power is capped at 114bhp, and the maximum payload drops slightly to 807kg.
“The Vito is particularly adept at towing thanks to the rear-wheel drive layout, and trailer stability assist (TSA) detects the presence of a trailer, adjusting the ESP settings accordingly to prevent fishtailing. The rear-parking camera also has a ‘coupling zoom’ mode, which helps the driver position the towing hitch to connect a trailer.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
7. LEVC VN5
- Prices from £53,950 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 830kg
- Maximum load volume: 5.5 cubic metres
The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is best known for building the current generation of London Black Cab, the TX, but the firm expanded its portfolio in 2023 by branching out into the commercial-vehicle market. Based on the famous London Black Cab, the LEVC VN5 is a plug-in hybrid range-extender (REx) van that can travel up to 74 miles on battery power alone, and has a total range of around 308 miles once the petrol engine kicks in to drive the electric motor.
On board, the LEVC VN5 is also packed with safety and driving tech, while a tight taxi-style turning circle will appeal to urban users. Downsides? Well, LEVC is still relatively unknown in the van market, and the VN5 is far from cheap – nearly £54,000 before VAT, and up to £59k if you want more kit. The high-tech platform means there are plenty of appealing options though, from a heated windscreen to car-style safety features, parking cameras, and electric and heated driver and passenger seats.
“With automatic drive, the VN5 is very easy to get along with. However, LEVC has borrowed its gear selector tech from Volvo, so you can easily shift from Drive into Neutral when what you need to do is move the selector once more to select Reverse. It's a little frustrating, but is sure to be something you get used to the longer you spend at the wheel.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
How we choose the best medium panel vans
A medium panel van needs to provide plenty of space, durable build quality, reasonable costs and, in today’s world, a healthy amount of tech. These are all areas that our expert road testers place a great amount of focus on when testing every medium panel van that goes on sale in the UK.
Our in-depth testing takes place over thousands of miles over a range of different roads across the country. We test just how well each van holds up to various tasks while carrying varying payloads, and this helps us evaluate just how efficient, dependable and usable every van is in the real world.
Choosing the right medium panel van
Buy a medium-sized van, and you're buying a versatile set of wheels. There's usually space for three people up front, with a payload area that can handle two Europallets with ease.
In terms of body style, there aren't quite as many options for sale as you'd find in the large-van sector, but there's still plenty of choice. Nearly all vans in this segment are of unibody construction, which are therefore harder to strip back to a bare chassis. This means chassis-cab options are rare, but there are still plenty of choices when it comes to panel van shapes and sizes.
Most medium-sized panel vans come in at least two lengths, while others also offer high-roof options. All will come with a steel bulkhead separating the cab from the cargo area, and there will be at least one sliding side door offered. Barn-style rear doors that lock open at 90 and 180 degrees, and can sometimes be fully opened to 270 degrees, usually feature, with a top-hinged tailgate offered as an option, often at no extra cost.
There are five-seat double-cab versions of these vans, too, which add windows to the sliding side doors and move the steel bulkhead back to make room for a three-seat bench behind the front seats. If that's not enough seating for your needs, most medium-sized panel vans also come as either basic multi-seat vehicles (ideal for conversion to a taxi) or more luxurious MPVs, with up to nine seats and varying levels of comfort.
One area where there's more choice than ever is in terms of motive power. Diesel still dominates, and most medium-sized vans offer a variety of power outputs ranging from modest to punchy. Alternatively, an increasing number of van manufacturers are moving towards more eco-friendly drivetrains, meaning that there are an increasing number of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vans to choose from.
