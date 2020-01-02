As the name suggests, the best medium-sized panel vans offer more space than smaller compact vans, but without the sheer bulk of a full-sized large panel van. This combination makes mid-size vans easier to drive around towns and cities, while still being able to carry a decent amount of cargo in terms of weight and load volume.

We’ve thoroughly tested every medium-sized panel van in the UK to find the very best for your business, so read on to see our top picks.

Compare the best medium panel vans

Ranking Model Prices from Auto Express rating (out of 5) Max. payload Max. load volume 1 Ford Transit Custom £33,350 (excl. VAT) 4.5 1,407kg 6.8 cubic metres 2 Vauxhall Vivaro / Citroen Dispatch / Peugeot Expert / Fiat Scudo / Toyota Proace £29,680 (Vivaro, excl. VAT) 4 1,446kg 6.6 cubic metres 3 Volkswagen Transporter £32,250 (excl. VAT) 4.5 1,200kg 6.8 cubic metres 4 Renault Trafic / Nissan Primastar £31,140 (Primastar, excl. VAT) 4.5 1,185kg 8.9 cubic metres 5 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo £31,380 (excl. VAT) 4.5 710kg 3.9 cubic metres 6 Mercedes Vito £33,180 (excl. VAT) 3.5 903kg 6.6 cubic metres 7 LEVC VN5 £53,950 (excl. VAT) 4 830kg 5.5 cubic metres

1. Ford Transit Custom

6.8 cubic metres Auto Express Mid-size Van of the Year 2025

There’s a reason why the Ford Transit Custom is one of the best-selling vehicles in the UK. Not only does it offer a car-like driving experience, but it’s also highly versatile where it counts. The Transit Custom features rival-beating door openings, along with competitive payload weights and cargo capacity. There are a range of powertrains to choose from, too, ranging from traditional diesel to a fully-electric model.

Trim levels are also plentiful, ranging from the base Leader to the higher-spec Trend, Trail, Limited and Sport versions. You can still order the Transit Custom in MS-RT spec too, which has input from the team that prepares Ford’s World Rally Cars. All versions of the Transit Custom come with advanced driver-safety aids, such as lane-keeping assist and collision prevention, as well as Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.