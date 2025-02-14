New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

Verdict

Shared underpinnings with the Ford Transit Custom get the Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle off to a great start, making it a serious contender in the executive MPV class. Offering up to nine seats and plenty of luggage space even in short-wheelbase guise, it’s a seriously practical piece of kit. The e-Shuttle is also refined and smooth to drive, which should enamour passengers to its charms, while the option of diesel and plug-in hybrid models means there’s a version to suit everyone.

If you’re looking for a serious amount of space – the kind that even a car-based MPV can’t provide – then you should skip straight past the usual candidates and three-row SUVs, and seriously consider a van-based people carrier. It’s the most cost-effective way of bagging a vehicle that can carry up to nine people – and all their stuff – and do it with surprising levels of comfort and tech.

Vans such as the Volkswagen Transporter and Ford Transit Custom, and their Shuttle and Tourneo MPV-based offspring, have come a long way in the past decade. You’ll see phrases like “car-like handling” bandied around, and it’s not hard to see why after a day behind the wheel. Not only is the Shuttle good to drive, it’s also more refined than you’d imagine – but more on that later.