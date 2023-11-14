Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Updated 2024 Peugeot E-Traveller adds range, tech and style

Peugeot’s electric passenger van now travels up to 217 miles on a charge and comes with new look

by: Jordan Katsianis
14 Nov 2023
Peugeot has unveiled an updated version of its all-electric E-Traveller van, now capable of much improved range and coming with some new styling elements. Available in two length options the E-Traveller joins a range of EV passenger vans in Peugeot’s range including the new E-Rifter

Key improvements over the previous Peugeot E-Traveller model include a 50 per cent larger battery pack which now sits at 75kWh. This gives the new van 217 miles of claimed range, a significant increase over the previous model’s 143 miles. This larger battery powers the same 134bhp, 260Nm electric motor which sends drive to the front wheels. 

Charging capacities are unchanged from the former E-Traveller model. It offers onboard 7.4kW AC charging with an 11kW three-phase charger available as an option, as well as the ability to charge at up to 100kW on DC, taking 45 minutes to charge between 10 and 80 per cent.

The E-Traveller will be available in both regular and long forms, coming in at 4.98m and 5.33m long respectively, but retains a relatively narrow width of 1.9m to help traverse narrow city streets.

Inside, the updated cabin now features a new 10-inch infotainment hub and a digital dial set shared with Peugeot’s passenger models, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a range of different tech depending on the chosen specification. This includes wireless phone charging and up to four USB-C points. 

The E-Traveller comes fitted with between 5 and 9 seats, including a Business VIP trim that features four individual leather seats, luxurious interior appointments and a tinted glass roof. 

Externally, the new E-Traveller features Peugeot’s latest design elements including triple lighting signatures within the LED headlights, as well as a blanked off grille and restyled lower bumper.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

