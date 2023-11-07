Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Peugeot E-Rifter is a bargain seven-seat EV

Peugeot’s electric people carrier has been updated for 2024, with a new look and extra kit

by: Pete Baiden
7 Nov 2023
Peugeot E-Rifter - front static9

Peugeot has been updating many of its conventional EVs, like the E-208 and the E-2008 – and now the company has treated its van-based people carrier, the E-Rifter, to a mid-life refresh as well.

The new Peugeot E-Rifter gets a redesigned front end, incorporating a new grille, a different bumper and fresh headlights, which incorporate Peugeot’s ‘three-claw’ motif. There are also a couple of new paint colours – Sirkka Green and Kiama Blue.

Inside, the E-Rifter gets a new heated leather steering wheel, fitted into an overhauled dashboard design that can now accommodate a 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. There’s a new light-grey fabric, too, designed to brighten the cabin and increase the feeling of space, plus more power sockets than before – two USB-C, one USB-A, and one 230V.

Under the skin, the updated model doesn’t get the updated 54kWh battery that parent group Stellantis has been rolling out across many of its ranges. But while the capacity remains the same as before, at 50kWh, the battery can now take the E-Rifter up to 199 miles between recharges – a potential gain of more than 25 miles compared with the outgoing version. Overall power from the front-mounted motor remains the same, at 134bhp.

There’s 100kW DC charging – enough to take the battery from empty to 80 per cent in half an hour – and Peugeot is now fitting the car with a heat pump as standard, hopefully helping it to get closer to its official range figures in colder conditions.

The car will still be available with two lengths – 4.4 metres and 4.7 metres – allowing five- and seven-seat configurations, and up to 4,000 litres of load capacity.

The new E-Rifter is due on sale in February 2024. There’s no word yet on pricing or precise UK specs, but given the slight uplift in equipment, a modest increase seems likely – perhaps taking the starting figure up to just over £34,000.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

