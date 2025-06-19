Volkswagen Transporter BEV offers up to 8 seats and 196 miles of range

The new Volkswagen Transporter recently went on sale in diesel-powered Shuttle and Kombi form – and now you can add pure-electric power to the mix with the new BEV Transporter.

Aimed at taxi companies, tradespeople and families with three or four children, the Transporter in Shuttle TDI diesel form starts at £48,775 for the entry-level Life edition, rising to £55,135 for the Style trim. The all-electric Transporter Life starts at £56,129 while the Style is priced from £62,957.

Volkswagen claims a 196-mile range for the new electric Transporter in Kombi van form, or 194 miles in people-carrying Shuttle guise, thanks to a 65kWh battery. That’s slightly down on the 209 miles offered by the Ford E-Transit, which is a sister model produced as part of Ford and Volkswagen’s partnership.

That battery sends power to a rear-mounted 136bhp electric motor for a 12.8-second 0-62mph time. What’s more important, however, is the charging time, which stands at 39 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up thanks to a maximum recharge speed of 125kW.

The payload for the BEV Transporter Kombi van is 896kg. And like the diesel model, the electric Transporter comes with the option of short or long-wheelbase bodystyles and a choice of eight or nine-seat configurations.