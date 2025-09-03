New BYD Seal 6 2025 review: talented estate should have BMW worried

Verdict

A new car that’s neither an SUV or an EV? It’s a rarity in the current market, but the BYD Seal 6 DM-i has plenty going for it beyond being a bit different. Unlike many plug-in hybrids, the 6 DM-i’s smooth, electric-biased PHEV powertrain is designed to be efficient regardless of battery charge, and not simply a Benefit-in-Kind tax box-ticking exercise. But there’s plenty else for company car buyers to like; there’s loads of standard kit, a comfortable drive and plenty of cabin space. Once the very promising prices are set in stone and we've driven the car on UK roads there's potential for this already strong score to creep even higher.

This is the BYD Seal 6 DM-i, a car which manages to buck the trend of the new car market in not just one, but two key ways.

The first is perhaps a surprising one from the biggest EV brand in the world, because the Seal 6 DM-i shows that BYD hasn’t fully turned its back on the internal combustion engine. It dabbles in plug-in hybrids, too.

In fact, ‘dabbles’ might be underselling it, somewhat. Its one PHEV offering so far to the UK market, the Seal U DM-i SUV, has surpassed 10,000 sales in 10 months, making it the most popular model in the brand’s lineup here.