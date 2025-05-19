Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New BYD Seal 6 PHEV is £13k less than a BMW 3 Series

The Seal 6’s PHEV set-up offers up to 87 miles of pure-electric range

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Nov 2025
BYD Seal 6 plug-in hybrid - front angled

The new BYD Seal 6 is the Chinese brand’s latest offering to arrive on our shores, with the plug-in hybrid saloon and estate here to take on the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat and even the BMW 3 Series.

Prices start from £33,990 for the Seal 6 saloon. That’s nearly £3,000 less than the entry-level Skoda Superb hatch, which isn’t a plug-in hybrid, and £13,000 less than the BMW 330e PHEV.

The Seal 6 Touring estate is just £1,000 more. Its starting price of £34,990 is about £6,500 less than the Skoda Superb Estate iV, nearly £10,000 less than the VW Passat eHybrid and a whopping £14,000 down on the BMW 330e Touring

Every Seal 6 features a 97bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working together with one electric motor to drive the front wheels. But there are two versions of both bodystyles, with the base Boost models delivering a total of 181bhp, while Comfort variants produce 209bhp. 

Boost models use a 10kWh battery which offers up to 47 miles of pure-electric driving range, whereas Comfort cars feature a larger 19kWh unit for up to 87 miles of EV range. BYD says that both set-ups can deliver more than 100mpg and a combined driving range in excess of 900 miles. 

The interior of the Seal 06 closely mirrors that of the BYD Seal all-electric saloon, which you can currently save more than £3,000 on through our Buy A Car service. Every model comes with a powered tailgate, which in the Seal 6 Touring reveals a 500-litre luggage capacity – not far off the plug-hybrid Passat or Superb Estate. 

BYD Seal 6 plug-in hybrid - rear angled

Boost models are also equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vegan leather upholstery, a reversing camera, plus driver-assistance tech such as blind-spot detection and driver fatigue alert.

Upgrading to Comfort trim, which costs £3,000, adds 18-inch rims, a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and a 360-degree camera.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

