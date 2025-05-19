The new BYD Seal 6 is the Chinese brand’s latest offering to arrive on our shores, with the plug-in hybrid saloon and estate here to take on the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat and even the BMW 3 Series.

Prices start from £33,990 for the Seal 6 saloon. That’s nearly £3,000 less than the entry-level Skoda Superb hatch, which isn’t a plug-in hybrid, and £13,000 less than the BMW 330e PHEV.

The Seal 6 Touring estate is just £1,000 more. Its starting price of £34,990 is about £6,500 less than the Skoda Superb Estate iV, nearly £10,000 less than the VW Passat eHybrid and a whopping £14,000 down on the BMW 330e Touring.

Every Seal 6 features a 97bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working together with one electric motor to drive the front wheels. But there are two versions of both bodystyles, with the base Boost models delivering a total of 181bhp, while Comfort variants produce 209bhp.

Boost models use a 10kWh battery which offers up to 47 miles of pure-electric driving range, whereas Comfort cars feature a larger 19kWh unit for up to 87 miles of EV range. BYD says that both set-ups can deliver more than 100mpg and a combined driving range in excess of 900 miles.

The interior of the Seal 06 closely mirrors that of the BYD Seal all-electric saloon, which you can currently save more than £3,000 on through our Buy A Car service. Every model comes with a powered tailgate, which in the Seal 6 Touring reveals a 500-litre luggage capacity – not far off the plug-hybrid Passat or Superb Estate.

Boost models are also equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vegan leather upholstery, a reversing camera, plus driver-assistance tech such as blind-spot detection and driver fatigue alert.

Upgrading to Comfort trim, which costs £3,000, adds 18-inch rims, a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and a 360-degree camera.

