Verdict

We’re hoping that the punctured tyre is a one-off, because that’s the only issue we’ve had since the Qashqai arrived on our test fleet. Thankfully, I’ve got more miles under my belt in the Nissan without further problems and I’m warming to the big-selling family SUV. I’m convinced that the car will prove to be a capable all-rounder during its time with us.

Mileage: 4,151 miles

4,151 miles Efficiency: 54.7mpg

A new SUV to replace the impressive Peugeot 5008 has turned up at the Gibson house and, surprisingly, given how long I’ve been here, it’s a model that I’ve never previously had as a long-term test car.

I’ve got the keys to the new and improved Nissan Qashqai e-Power. Ever since the model replaced the lacklustre Almera in 2006, it’s been a real success for Nissan and I’ve thought for a long time that the original would be a great family car. So nearly 20 years after the launch of the first-generation Qashqai, I’ve got the latest version and I’m looking forward to seeing if it lives up to my expectations.

Early signs are good. For a start, the car is finished in Magnetic Blue, which will be great for pictures even on winter days. The Qashqai’s design has radically altered from the original model, and various tweaks of the exterior styling have led to a stylish, modern SUV. Our Qashqai sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and looks good with its gloss-black trim.