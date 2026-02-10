If you have read my previous reports, you’ll know that the cars I drive end up being a photography workstation. They get me to locations and help store all my photography gear, not to mention the cleaning products that are especially needed when we’re shooting in the winter.

I also end up spending a lot of time at locations waiting for people to arrive or cars to be delivered. I’ve done this many times before, but the Qashqai had a bit of an issue recently. Normally, the car senses when the 12-volt battery is being drained and will warn you, or the engine will kick in to keep it charged if the ignition is on. Unfortunately, while I was waiting in a St Albans car park, I either didn’t notice the warning or the car failed to power up. So with perfect timing I opened the window and the car died; a couple of warning messages popped up, then nothing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thankfully, the car comes with AA roadside assistance, and after a couple of hours the Nissan was back in action. Apparently the battery had dropped to nine volts instead of 12 and after a quick boost from the helpful RAC patrolman, the Qashqai was ready to go again.