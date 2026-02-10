Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+

First fleetwatch report: a battery mishap with the Qashqai meant calling out the AA

By:Pete Gibson
9 Mar 2026
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - AA call-out8
If you have read my previous reports, you’ll know that the cars I drive end up being a photography workstation. They get me to locations and help store all my photography gear, not to mention the cleaning products that are especially needed when we’re shooting in the winter. 

I also end up spending a lot of time at locations waiting for people to arrive or cars to be delivered. I’ve done this many times before, but the Qashqai had a bit of an issue recently. Normally, the car senses when the 12-volt battery is being drained and will warn you, or the engine will kick in to keep it charged if the ignition is on. Unfortunately, while I was waiting in a St Albans car park, I either didn’t notice the warning or the car failed to power up. So with perfect timing I opened the window and the car died; a couple of warning messages popped up, then nothing. 

Thankfully, the car comes with AA roadside assistance, and after a couple of hours the Nissan was back in action. Apparently the battery had dropped to nine volts instead of 12 and after a quick boost from the helpful RAC patrolman, the Qashqai was ready to go again. 

The battery was later inspected by Nissan, but it got a clean bill of health. So I’m putting this down to my own human error, and next time I’m parked up, I’ll be a bit more aware of battery care. Or maybe just turn down the heating a bit.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+: first report

Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - header8

Popular family SUV makes a good first impression on our fleet

  • Mileage: 4,151 miles
  • Efficiency: 54.7mpg

A new SUV to replace the impressive Peugeot 5008 has turned up at the Gibson house and, surprisingly, given how long I’ve been here, it’s a model that I’ve never previously had as a long-term test car.

I’ve got the keys to the new and improved Nissan Qashqai e-Power. Ever since the model replaced the lacklustre Almera in 2006, it’s been a real success for Nissan and I’ve thought for a long time that the original would be a great family car. So nearly 20 years after the launch of the first-generation Qashqai, I’ve got the latest version and I’m looking forward to seeing if it lives up to my expectations.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - front cornering8

Early signs are good. For a start, the car is finished in Magnetic Blue, which will be great for pictures even on winter days. The Qashqai’s design has radically altered from the original model, and various tweaks of the exterior styling have led to a stylish, modern SUV. Our Qashqai sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and looks good with its gloss-black trim. 

But the big advance for this Nissan is the new e-Power hybrid system that the brand claims is the most efficient in the segment. The Qashqai recently beat the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan in an Auto Express triple test, so I’m expecting good things from the car built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

The Qashqai impressed in our road test due to its improved powertrain, and having just driven a Peugeot 5008 hybrid for six months, it’ll be interesting to see how well Nissan’s system compares. It uses a three-cylinder petrol engine that acts as a generator to charge the battery that powers the electric motor.

I’ve been very impressed so far. You get EV-like power delivery with smooth, quiet acceleration and barely any engine noise, plus official fuel economy of 61.4mpg. Hopefully, I can achieve a similar return from the car. The cabin is also important, given the long hours I’ll be spending in it. Thankfully, not everything is controlled via the 10-inch touchscreen, and there are physical dials and knobs. 

Heating settings can be an adjusted on the move without taking your eyes off the road and it’s the same with the radio volume. Some things have worked well for years and the need to search through screen menus to change settings is over-complicated in some cars, but thankfully not the Nissan.

Although it’s not as big as the 5008, the Qashqai has enough space for four adults and the Tekna+ model we’re testing has premium quilted-leather heated seats that include a massage setting. There is synthetic suede trim on the centre console and arm-rests, plus customisable ambient lighting. Overall, the interior feels very classy.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - interior8

The 504-litre boot is large enough for all my photography gear and, as in the 5008, has a storage space under two removable shelves where I can store all the car-cleaning products that I need for photoshoots in winter. The ride is firmer than the 5008’s and there is slightly more noise in the cabin. Neither is a big issue, however, and the ride is still good. The pay-off is a more dynamic driving experience.

In fact, the only issue wasn’t the car’s fault at all. A day after it was delivered, a low tyre pressure warning popped up on the screen. I inflated the tyre to the correct PSI at a garage and I couldn’t see any damage to the rubber following a quick inspection. 

A couple of days later the warning light came on again, though, and this time I decided to have the tyre checked at an F1 Autocentre. The technician found a tiny hole in the sidewall that couldn’t be repaired. The right tyre wasn’t in stock, so I returned a few days later for a new Michelin Primacy 4 to match the other three tyres. It cost £251.56, which made for a frustrating start to the year.

Model:Nissan Qashqai Tekna+ New e-Power 205PS 2WD
On fleet since:January 2026
Price new:£43,200
Engine:1.5-litre 3cyl petrol + e-motor, auto
Power/torque:255bhp/311Nm
CO2/tax:105g/km/27%
Options:None fitted
Insurance*:Group: 29 Quote: £1,337
Mileage/mpg:4,151/54.7mpg
Any problems?Punctured tyre

*Insurance quote for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Pete Gibson

