Nissan Qashqai vs Kia Sportage: top hybrid SUVs go head-to-head

Back in the mid-2000s, Nissan was an also-ran in the family-car segment. Realising that its worthy-but-dull Almera hatchback couldn’t compete directly with the established competition in the class, the manufacturer tried a different approach.

The result was the Nissan Qashqai, a car with the driving manners and price of a regular hatchback, but the kerb appeal and space of a larger SUV. The move proved to be a masterstroke for Nissan, with the Qashqai immediately becoming a sales superstar.

And even though rivals had caught up by the time the third-generation car arrived, it remains a huge success with customers. In 2024 to date, it’s the third best-selling new car in the UK; only the smaller Ford Puma and one other car have been more successful.

Here the Nissan faces that second model. The Kia Sportage follows the formula that the Qashqai devised, and in some ways has improved on it. In recent times, the Korean manufacturer has had the upper hand.

Now, however, there’s a newly revised Nissan Qashqai. So how deep do its updates go, and will they be enough to swap the running order in the sales charts, and even reverse the order for the overall win in this test?

Nissan Qashqai Kia Sportage Price: £39,620 £40,690 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbo HEV, 187bhp, front-wheel drive 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo HEV, 212bhp, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 7.9 seconds 8.4 seconds Test efficiency: 45.6mpg/10.0mpl 44.3mpg/9.7mpl CO2: 117g/km 132g/km Annual VED: £180 £590

Nissan Qashqai

Among the changes to the Qashqai line-up is a revamped trim structure, which includes the new N-Design model that we’re driving here. It costs £39,620 in e-Power hybrid form.

Tech highlights

Not much has changed on the technical side, but then the Qashqai already had one of the most intriguing powertrain options in its class. The e-Power hybrid system mixes a petrol engine with an electric motor; so far, so conventional.