Vauxhall Grandland review

Above this is the Ultimate, which adds Vauxhall’s latest ‘Intelli-drive 2.0’ safety equipment with lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, semi-autonomous lane change, curve speed adaptation and a 360-degree panoramic camera. There’s also an uprated sound system, head-up display and a powered bootlid.

Powering the mild-hybrid Grandland is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a 48V hybrid system and a 28bhp electric motor, for a total of 134bhp. This is combined with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Grandland Electric comes with a 73kWh battery and 210bhp electric motor for a range of up to 325 miles. Another, larger battery will arrive in 2025 with a 97kWh capacity, allowing for a range of 435 miles.

Vauxhall Grandland alternatives

The mid-sized family SUV market is heavily congested and the previous Grandland not only had combustion-engined cars to worry about, but EVs too. The new Grandland also fights on both of those fronts, thanks to its STLA Medium platform, which accommodates MHEV and BEV power. Key rivals include the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan. The Grandland Electric, meanwhile, takes on its Stellantis stablemate, the Peugeot E-3008, as well as the Volkswagen ID.4, Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Engines, performance & drive

The Vauxhall Grandland aims to be the sportier counterpart of the Peugeot 3008, but fails to produce any real driving engagement. The mild-hybrid's ride is unsettled and while the steering is well weighted, there's not a lot of feedback. The all-electric version manages to soak up bumps far better and provides a noticeable increase in power, but it's still not particularly fun from behind the wheel.

MPG, emissions & running costs

Despite being a mid-size SUV with plenty of space for a family, the Vauxhall Grandland shouldn't prove too costly to run. The mild-hybrid system is frugal and emits less CO2 than many of its rivals, making it potentially appealing for company car buyers. The PHEV should be even more attractive in this regard when it arrives. The all-electric version comes with an excellent range on both the small and large battery models, but the charging speeds are distinctly average.

Interior, design & technology

Vauxhall picked out the Volkswagen Tiguan and the ID.4 as direct rivals to the Grandland and while the exterior design is certainly a match for those cars, interior quality is lacking, not just in comparison with the German models, but with most of the class. The slim touchscreen is an innovative idea, though, and we look forward to seeing the coming over-the-air updates.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Thanks to larger exterior dimensions, the interior of the Grandland is more spacious than before. Aside from rear foot room not being great for a car this size, there's very little to complain about in terms of practicality. Cabin storage is a big bonus, with clever solutions such as the centre console that opens for either front occupant.

Reliability & safety

The latest Vauxhall Grandland hasn't been tested by Euro NCAP and neither have alternatives from parent company Stellantis that use the same new STLA Medium platform. We do expect it to perform well, however, given Vauxhall's generally solid showings in past safety tests. A good list of safety equipment should help here too.