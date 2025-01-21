Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with an outstanding Peugeot 408 for £215 a month

The Peugeot 408 is a real head-turner, but cheap to lease. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February.

By:George Armitage
3 Feb 2026
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front end
  • Stylish design; plush interior
  • Well equipped GT model; efficient hybrid
  • Only £215.38 a month

In a world of similarly shaped SUVs, the Peugeot 408 stands apart as a typically quirky, French crossover-cum-coupe – and it's all the more appealing for it. The good news is this extrovert car is currently available for an equally extrovert price. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, GB Vehicle Leasing is offering a GT hybrid petrol for a mere £215.38 right now. 

This two-year deal requires £2,884.51 to be laid down first as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Adjusting this upwards doesn't break the bank, either, because 8,000 miles can be had for £232.25 a month with a £3,056.20 initial payment. 

This deal is for the outgoing 408. Peugeot dusted off a refreshed version at last month's Brussels Motor Show, but the original is still a head-turner – particularly in the GT trim of this car. The sharp-suited design is capped off with 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, full matrix-LED headlights, and LED rear lamps that animate when the car is unlocked.

The interior is packed with goodies, too, with features such as eight-colour ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, and lashings of lime green stitching (which is nicer than it sounds). In terms of tech, there's a 3D digital instrument panel along with a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 408 feels plush from behind the wheel, with the cabin having a real upmarket feel. Headroom is a little reduced compared to a conventional SUV, but the benefit is a more stylish silhouette thanks to that sloping roofline.

Peugeot 408 GT Puretech - interior

Under the bonnet lies a 134bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. It's a decent enough performer and is remarkably refined for a three-cylinder unit. This is a sharp car to drive, too, with great body control and high comfort levels.

   The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 408 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 408 page.

Check out the Peugeot 408 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

