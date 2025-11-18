New Vauxhall Mokka GSE 2025 review: fast, capable and fun

Verdict

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE defies the small SUV’s humble underpinnings to provide a genuinely fun driving experience. It’s fast and very capable in bends, although it ultimately lacks the polish of the best hot hatches. We have questions about refinement and range, but if you can overlook these, you’ll find the car a real hoot. The best compliment we can pay the car is that it’s got us looking forward to future GSE models with genuine enthusiasm.

Even Vauxhall has admitted to us that the GSE brand has been something of a false dawn so far, with the fairly tepid plug-in hybrid Astra and previous-generation Grandland. The Mokka GSE promises much more, being the first all-electric GSE and thus better fulfilling the ‘electric’ part of the Grand Sport Electric moniker.

Vauxhall doesn’t claim the GSE is the new GTE, GSi or VXR, although it does occupy similar territory as the sporty range-topper within the brand’s line-up. More GSEs will follow the Mokka, with the Corsa set to become an all-electric hot hatch next year.

Our focus right now is on the Mokka, however, and it’s brought us just north of Madrid to try the GSE on the road at the historic Jarama circuit, once home to the Spanish Grand Prix.