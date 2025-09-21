Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce: long-term test

First report: sporty-looking EV makes a good first impression, although range could be an issue

By:Dawn Grant
21 Sep 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce - front with dog and Dawn10
Avg. savings
£2,245 off RRP*
Pros
  • Overall driving experience
  • Optional Sabelt sports seats
  • Exterior styling
Cons
  • Claimed 207-mile range is limited
  • High list price
  • Tight rear seats
Compare Offers
Find your Alfa Romeo Junior
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Book your test drive
Try it for yourself
Try it for yourself
Compare leasing deals**
From £261 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

I can feel some contradictions in running this sporty version of the Alfa Romeo Junior. I’m looking forward to getting to know the car, and colleagues told me I’d enjoy it, because it’s fun to drive. But how the predicted 207-mile range will be impacted with the arrival of cooler weather might not be so much fun. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 2,656 miles
  • Efficiency: 3.6mi/kWh

I’ve recently taken delivery of our new long-term test car, Alfa Romeo’s first fully electric vehicle: the Junior Elettrica. Ours isn’t just any Junior though, it’s the sporty Veloce version with a whole raft of options fitted. It does come at a price, because the on-the-road figure of £48,595 is only £100 cheaper than my previous Cupra Tavascan, which is a much bigger car.  

Most of the time it’s only my husband and I in the car, so size isn’t such an issue. But I’m currently looking after my daughter’s dog, Isla, and testing out the comfort level from a canine point of view. Not that Isla is fussy – she absolutely loves being in a car, whether it’s the back seats or the boot.   

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce - driving10

While the Junior’s 400-litre boot is actually a decent size for this class of vehicle, the sloping rear windscreen means room isn’t great in the back seats for adults. Yet it was comfortable for Isla, who was happy either sitting up – especially with her nose out of the back window – or curled up asleep.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

I like the car’s exterior looks, and despite hoping for the Alfa red, the Arese Grey with Black Roof (£700 option) is classy.  The Junior Veloce looks different outside, with a lower ride height compared with the other versions, so it leans more towards a hot hatch than a compact SUV, but done with Alfa style.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

It has upgraded brakes and the bright-red branded calipers stand out within the 20-inch four-spoke wheels. There is also a subtle red bodykit along the sides and rear, with a larger lower grille at the front, while the grille above has a dramatic cut-out of the trademark Alfa Romeo serpent logo.  

It’s a bit more mixed inside, though. The styling is still good, but there is quite a bit of cheap plastic material, which feels stingy considering the asking price. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is angled towards the driver, although it’s located lower down in the dashboard than some are. 

The system may not be fancy, but so far it seems easy to use, with the added benefit of some physical buttons. The Sabelt bucket seats definitely improve the look of the cabin and we’ve found them very comfortable so far. But these – along with the Alcantara touches and sporty leather steering wheel – come as part of the £2,200 Sports Pack option.

10

The centre console has some bits that are taken from sister Stellantis products, but I was happy to see a stop/start button in the Junior Elettrica. I never felt completely happy with the way you just put the car in park and left it with the Tavascan, although, ironically, it seems to be taking some getting used to when it comes to remembering to turn it off in the Alfa. Thankfully, an alarm sounds as soon as you open a door.

Our car also has the £2,200 Technology Pack that adds some level-two driving assistance and a variety of other features, including all-round parking sensors and a rear-view camera with gridlines, an upgraded sound system, hands-free tailgate and wireless phone charging pad.  

Finally, our Junior Elettrica also has the optional £1,200 electronic sunroof, which despite the arrival of autumn, I hope to get to appreciate during my time with the car.  I’m looking forward to spending some more time behind the wheel of the Alfa EV.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model:Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce
On fleet since:August 2025
Price new:£42,295
Powertrain:54kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Power/torque:276bhp/345Nm
CO2/BiK:0g/km/3%
Options:Sport Pack (£2,200), Technology Pack (£2,200), Arese Grey with Black Roof (£700), Electrically Operated Sunroof (£1,200)
Insurance:Group: 34 Quote: £1,153
Mileage:2,656 miles
Efficiency:3.6mi/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
MINI Aceman vs Alfa Romeo Junior: which little posh EV is best?
In-depth reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior review
Dawn Grant

New & used car deals

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo Junior

RRP £28,400Avg. savings £2,245 off RRP*
New Alfa Romeo Junior
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,185Avg. savings £6,331 off RRP*Used from £9,600
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £2,607 off RRP*Used from £15,615
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,462 off RRP*Used from £11,897
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

MINI Aceman review
MINI Aceman - front

MINI Aceman review

In-depth reviews
10 Sep 2025
Used Toyota Yaris Cross (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: small SUV is a smash hit
Used Toyota Yaris Cross - front

Used Toyota Yaris Cross (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: small SUV is a smash hit

Used car tests
11 Aug 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior review
Alfa Romeo Junior - main image

Alfa Romeo Junior review

In-depth reviews
30 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months
Parking payment machine

Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months

The amount councils generate from car parking has risen in the last year, making it an even bigger money-maker for local authorities
News
18 Sep 2025
New Denza B5 confirmed for the UK: Land Rover Defender rival part of 3-pronged attack on Mercedes and BMW
New Denza B5 - front static

New Denza B5 confirmed for the UK: Land Rover Defender rival part of 3-pronged attack on Mercedes and BMW

BYD’s premium sister brand is also planning to build its own ultra-rapid charging network, taking a leaf of Tesla’s book
News
18 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content