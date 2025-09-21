I like the car’s exterior looks, and despite hoping for the Alfa red, the Arese Grey with Black Roof (£700 option) is classy. The Junior Veloce looks different outside, with a lower ride height compared with the other versions, so it leans more towards a hot hatch than a compact SUV, but done with Alfa style.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It has upgraded brakes and the bright-red branded calipers stand out within the 20-inch four-spoke wheels. There is also a subtle red bodykit along the sides and rear, with a larger lower grille at the front, while the grille above has a dramatic cut-out of the trademark Alfa Romeo serpent logo.

It’s a bit more mixed inside, though. The styling is still good, but there is quite a bit of cheap plastic material, which feels stingy considering the asking price. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is angled towards the driver, although it’s located lower down in the dashboard than some are.

The system may not be fancy, but so far it seems easy to use, with the added benefit of some physical buttons. The Sabelt bucket seats definitely improve the look of the cabin and we’ve found them very comfortable so far. But these – along with the Alcantara touches and sporty leather steering wheel – come as part of the £2,200 Sports Pack option.

The centre console has some bits that are taken from sister Stellantis products, but I was happy to see a stop/start button in the Junior Elettrica. I never felt completely happy with the way you just put the car in park and left it with the Tavascan, although, ironically, it seems to be taking some getting used to when it comes to remembering to turn it off in the Alfa. Thankfully, an alarm sounds as soon as you open a door.

Our car also has the £2,200 Technology Pack that adds some level-two driving assistance and a variety of other features, including all-round parking sensors and a rear-view camera with gridlines, an upgraded sound system, hands-free tailgate and wireless phone charging pad.

Finally, our Junior Elettrica also has the optional £1,200 electronic sunroof, which despite the arrival of autumn, I hope to get to appreciate during my time with the car. I’m looking forward to spending some more time behind the wheel of the Alfa EV.

Rating: 4.0 stars Model: Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce On fleet since: August 2025 Price new: £42,295 Powertrain: 54kWh battery, 1x e-motor Power/torque: 276bhp/345Nm CO2/BiK: 0g/km/3% Options: Sport Pack (£2,200), Technology Pack (£2,200), Arese Grey with Black Roof (£700), Electrically Operated Sunroof (£1,200) Insurance: Group: 34 Quote: £1,153 Mileage: 2,656 miles Efficiency: 3.6mi/kWh Any problems? None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...