Scorching Vauxhall Corsa GSE hot hatch set to return in 2026, and it won’t be short on power

Vauxhall will launch a hot GSE version of the current Corsa supermini next year, building on the new Mokka GSE that hits UK roads in early 2026 and seeking to inject excitement and emotional appeal into the British brand.

Although an all-new Corsa is due to be revealed next year, the GSE will be based on the existing model, helped by its close relationship to a couple of models that already use the same powertrain. Using the Mokka GSE’s recipe, and that of the forthcoming e-208 GTi from Stellantis stablemate Peugeot, as well as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the Corsa GSE will have a 276bhp front-mounted electric motor, which will be good for a sub-six-second 0-62mph time.

Uprated set-ups for the suspension, steering and chassis can also be expected, along with beefier styling – shown here in our exclusive image – especially the front and rear bumpers. Following the Mokka GSE’s lead, there will also be bigger wheels and GSE sports seats. The range won’t be great, however, with those other cars with the same 54kWh battery and 276bhp motor quoting an official 208-217 miles, which will mean around 180 in the real world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhall is looking to restore itself to a top-three spot in the UK new-car sales charts – up from its current lowly 11th position – and managing director Steve Catlin told Auto Express that greater enthusiasm is a key part of sparking interest. That means the GSE influence stretching beyond the sporting range-topper and into the more mainstream models.