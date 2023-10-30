Scorching Vauxhall Corsa GSE hot hatch set to return in 2026, and it won’t be short on power
New Corsa GSE will arrive next year, following the success of the Mokka GSE
Vauxhall will launch a hot GSE version of the current Corsa supermini next year, building on the new Mokka GSE that hits UK roads in early 2026 and seeking to inject excitement and emotional appeal into the British brand.
Although an all-new Corsa is due to be revealed next year, the GSE will be based on the existing model, helped by its close relationship to a couple of models that already use the same powertrain. Using the Mokka GSE’s recipe, and that of the forthcoming e-208 GTi from Stellantis stablemate Peugeot, as well as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the Corsa GSE will have a 276bhp front-mounted electric motor, which will be good for a sub-six-second 0-62mph time.
Uprated set-ups for the suspension, steering and chassis can also be expected, along with beefier styling – shown here in our exclusive image – especially the front and rear bumpers. Following the Mokka GSE’s lead, there will also be bigger wheels and GSE sports seats. The range won’t be great, however, with those other cars with the same 54kWh battery and 276bhp motor quoting an official 208-217 miles, which will mean around 180 in the real world.
Vauxhall is looking to restore itself to a top-three spot in the UK new-car sales charts – up from its current lowly 11th position – and managing director Steve Catlin told Auto Express that greater enthusiasm is a key part of sparking interest. That means the GSE influence stretching beyond the sporting range-topper and into the more mainstream models.
“I know that in order to reach that ambition, we need to add some further excitement and some emotion into the brand,” he told us, without specifically referencing the Corsa GSE. “We've got the GSE sub-brand launch [with Mokka], which is VXR for the electric age. We need that to filter down to the rest of the range, so that we can add some excitement across the trim levels, as well as the GSE halo.”
Although the naming strategy for the new trims isn’t confirmed, it should follow the likes of Ford’s ST-Line or the BMW M Sport trim levels in offering sportier cosmetic upgrades. “The intention is that you get aspects of that GSE halo,” Catlin continued.
Vauxhall’s boss said the new breed of sporting models will be better performance icons than the plug-in hybrid Grandland and Astra GSE introduced in summer 2023. “I think we have to be honest and say that the first launch of GSE wasn’t fitting for the brand, but these [new] models are absolutely the right standard and will carry the GSE name in the right way.”
The Mokka SUV is priced around £2,500 above equivalent Corsa models, which would potentially mean the GSE hot hatch costs below £35,000, before the Government’s electric car grant – if that still exists by the time the Corsa GSE arrives towards the end of next year.
