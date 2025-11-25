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New AUDI E7X arrives in China with a huge battery

AUDI looks to be showing Audi the way when it comes to EVs

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Mar 2026
AUDI E7X (black) - front 3/4 static10

Following on from the E SUV concept, AUDI has officially released the new E7X SUV, the second car to come from the brand. 

Yes, that’s right - the second model from ‘AUDI’ - which is Audi’s new Chinese-market joint venture with MG’s parent company, SAIC.

Developed using new EV technology, AUDI’s cars sit on a new ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ and we’ve already tried it out in the firm’s first car, the E5 Sportback. Just like the E5 Sportback, the E7X SUV follows the design of its concept very closely with bold styling and notably, no usage of Audi’s four-rings logo anywhere. 

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The E SUV concept made its public debut at the Auto Guangzhou 2025 show in China, but ahead of its global unveiling at Auto China in Beijing this year, the E7X SUV has made its way on to the AUDI website with Chinese customers able to make enquiries now. 

With a length of 5,057mm, a width of 2,042mm, and a height of 1,786mm, the E7X SUV is even larger than the existing Audi Q7. It bears AUDI’s design language with a ‘monolithic’ profile, a squared-off nose, clean surfacing and wraparound lighting at the rear.

AUDI E7X (black) - rear/side static10

AUDI hasn’t shown-off the interior of the E7X SUV, but we expect it to closely follow the E5 Sportback. That means a full-width display of screens on the dash with layered bamboo-effect wood panels on the doors and centre console, hidden air vents and displays for the digital wing mirrors. AUDI also says its 360 Driving Assist System has been specifically designed for “Chinese traffic conditions and driving scenarios”. 

Powering the E7X SUV is a 109kWh battery, giving it over 466 miles of range, according to China’s CLTC testing scheme. There’s a dual-motor setup with a total of 670bhp resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds. While the likes of the Audi Q6 e-tron use a PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with 800v, AUDI says the E7X’s 900V platform can take on super-fast 400kW charging speeds that’ll add 200 miles of range in 10 minutes. 

Over in China, the E5 Sportback starts from 319,900 Yuan (roughly £34,000) so we expect the larger E7X SUV to be priced slightly higher. 

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Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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