Verdict

While new Audi models like the A5 or Q6 follow the same old formula, the China-focused AUDI E5 credibly demonstrates a truly fresh start: cool design, a modern interior, digital tech that’s far ahead of the brand’s European models, and a superior electric drive to boot. This makes the E5 perhaps the best car Audi has built in recent decades, it’s just a shame we won’t get it here.

It’s been a while since we’ve driven something that’s caused as much of a stir on the road as the new AUDI E5 Sportback. The roads in question are around Beijing and it’s a good job the locals are paying attention, because this AUDI is being exclusively sold in China.

Before we get into the E5 Sportback, let's talk about the new ‘AUDI’ brand. The capitalisation is not some marketing blunder that's thrown the German firm’s 117-year history out the window. AUDI wants to be different from the European arm; in fact, it has to be. Because the E5 is the first car resulting from the rescue plan with which the Bavarian firm hopes to regain lost ground in China - currently the world's most important car market.

Just how serious the company is about this new beginning is evident from the dramatic design of the notably sleek E5 Sportback. AUDI has ditched the ubiquitous single-frame grille, but the E5 Sportback also has a more modern logo – in a new typeface and in capital letters. Perhaps more importantly, almost 100 years after the merger of car manufacturers Horch, Wanderer, DKW, and Audi to form Auto Union, the four Audi rings have been removed.