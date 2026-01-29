Verdict

The Audi A5 Avant is a polished, long-distance companion that blends refinement, practicality and premium quality with ease. In TDI quattro form it feels perfectly suited to my high-mileage life, and while it may not thrill keen drivers, as an everyday estate with genuine premium appeal, the A5 Avant makes a very strong case for itself.

1,563 miles Efficiency: 43.7mpg

As many of you will know, I was lucky to have many adventures last year in an Audi A3. When the time came for Monty (as it had affectionately become known) to head back home to VW HQ, I wasn’t entirely sure what I might be testing next.

Where possible, when one test ends, we try not to move into another car from the same brand, but the cards didn’t fall that way this time. However, I couldn’t be happier. I am thrilled to be staying within the Audi family and experiencing what it feels like to walk up through the range. So for the next six months, I’ve welcomed the new A5 Avant.

I love the car’s design and proportions. Coming from the vibrant Python Yellow of the A3, this feels like a step into something much more grown-up. It’s finished in Horizon Blue, which I think suits the car perfectly.