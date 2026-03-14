Van-derived people carriers have come a long way in recent years. Cars such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and unrelated Multivan have desirability on their side, while the Mercedes V-Class turns up the luxury to 11. Running gear borrowed from passenger cars has also made mainstream choices such as the Citroen Berlingo and Ford’s range of Tourneo models more enjoyable to drive.

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Now Kia has entered the fray with the all-electric PV5 Passenger. Unlike many rivals, the firm hasn’t joined forces with an existing manufacturer to produce the PV5. Instead it’s an original design from the ground up, and it’s currently available as a medium-sized cargo van and a five-seat people carrier.

Stellantis is a master of platform sharing, and the Vauxhall Vivaro Life is a van-derived MPV that includes a high number of passenger-car components under the skin.

As a result, it’s a good benchmark to gauge how the PV5 performs, both in terms of practicality and whether it delivers a car-like driving experience. The Vauxhall’s standard-fit 75kWh battery is bigger than the Kia’s 71kWh unit, although it’s also larger overall.

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Kia PV5 Passenger

Model: Kia PV5 Passenger Long Range Plus Price: £38,295 Powertrain: 71.2kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 160bhp 0-62mph: 10.6 seconds Test efficiency: 2.7 miles/kWh Official range: 256 miles Annual VED: £195

The PV5 is the first of a range of PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) commercial models that the Korean firm plans to launch. It slots somewhere between the European small and medium-sized van sectors; a panel van and five-seat MPV are the initial bodystyles on offer.