Following on from the E5 Sportback, AUDI has officially launched the new E7X SUV, the second car to come from the brand. If this seems a little confusing, ‘AUDI’ is Audi’s new Chinese-market joint venture with MG’s parent company, SAIC.

Developed using new EV technology, AUDI’s cars sit on a new ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ and we’ve already tried it out in the firm’s first car, the E5 Sportback. Just like the E5 Sportback, the E7X SUV follows the design of its concept very closely with bold styling and notably, no usage of Audi’s four-rings logo anywhere.

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Pricing of the E7X starts at 289,800 Yuan in China, roughly £31,000, making it more expensive than the E5 Sportback, which starts at 205,000 Yuan (around £25,000). The range-topping EX7 ‘Quattro’ starts at 379,800 Yuan - equating to around £41,000.

We first saw the E7X as the E SUV concept at China’s Auto Guangzhou in 2025 - ahead of its global unveiling at Auto China in Beijing this year. With a length of 5,057mm, a width of 2,042mm, and a height of 1,786mm, the E7X SUV is even larger than the existing Audi Q7. It bears AUDI’s design language with a ‘monolithic’ profile, a squared-off nose, clean surfacing and wraparound lighting at the rear.

The AUDI E7X is a five-seater as standard though higher-spec versions get the option of two captain’s chairs in the second row with their own wireless smartphone chargers and touchscreens. Other features inside include a massive 59-inch screen across the dash, side screens for the digital wing mirrors, a fold-down 21.4-inch display for the rear passengers and even a fridge.