AUDI E7X goes on sale in China with giant battery and 466-mile range and 670bhp
Audi might be learning one or two things about EVs from its confusingly named Chinese ‘AUDI’ venture
Following on from the E5 Sportback, AUDI has officially launched the new E7X SUV, the second car to come from the brand. If this seems a little confusing, ‘AUDI’ is Audi’s new Chinese-market joint venture with MG’s parent company, SAIC.
Developed using new EV technology, AUDI’s cars sit on a new ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ and we’ve already tried it out in the firm’s first car, the E5 Sportback. Just like the E5 Sportback, the E7X SUV follows the design of its concept very closely with bold styling and notably, no usage of Audi’s four-rings logo anywhere.
Pricing of the E7X starts at 289,800 Yuan in China, roughly £31,000, making it more expensive than the E5 Sportback, which starts at 205,000 Yuan (around £25,000). The range-topping EX7 ‘Quattro’ starts at 379,800 Yuan - equating to around £41,000.
We first saw the E7X as the E SUV concept at China’s Auto Guangzhou in 2025 - ahead of its global unveiling at Auto China in Beijing this year. With a length of 5,057mm, a width of 2,042mm, and a height of 1,786mm, the E7X SUV is even larger than the existing Audi Q7. It bears AUDI’s design language with a ‘monolithic’ profile, a squared-off nose, clean surfacing and wraparound lighting at the rear.
The AUDI E7X is a five-seater as standard though higher-spec versions get the option of two captain’s chairs in the second row with their own wireless smartphone chargers and touchscreens. Other features inside include a massive 59-inch screen across the dash, side screens for the digital wing mirrors, a fold-down 21.4-inch display for the rear passengers and even a fridge.
Elsewhere the cabin’s design mimics that of the E5 Sportback, so there’s layered bamboo-effect wood panels on the doors and centre console and hidden air vents. AUDI also says its 360 Driving Assist System has been specifically designed for “Chinese traffic conditions and driving scenarios”.
Powering the E7X SUV is a 109kWh battery, giving it over 466 miles of range, according to China’s CLTC testing scheme. There’s a dual-motor setup with a total of 670bhp resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds. While the likes of the Audi Q6 e-tron use a PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with 800v, AUDI says the E7X’s 900V platform can take on super-fast 400kW charging speeds that’ll add 200 miles of range in 10 minutes.
Lower-spec E7X models get a 100kWh battery, though this is still good for 429 miles on the CLTC test cycle according to AUDI. They also get a single-motor, rear-wheel drive system with 400bhp and 500Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 5.8 seconds.
While the AUDI E7X isn’t destined for the UK, right now you can buy the Q6 e-tron on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with an average saving of almost £7,000.
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