The all-new Audi Q9 will be the biggest, most luxurious and most imposing SUV to ever wear the four rings when it is finally revealed on 29 July, but Auto Express has already had a sneak peek inside the brand’s new luxury flagship, and can confirm there’s no shortage of space, innovations or class.

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“Space is the defining feature of the Q9”, says Audi, which is hardly surprising given the sheer size of this car, as you can see from the pictures of the camouflaged prototype towering over us, with its chrome quad exhaust tips shining under the bright studio lights.

The Q9 is an imposing behemoth to say the least, but then again it’s designed primarily for the American market – the place where bigger is always better, and a Jeep Wrangler is seen as a compact SUV. We’re certain it’ll prove popular in the Middle East and China, too.

The Audi Q9 will be coming to the UK though, even if it could squash a small village. Here, it’ll rival other luxurious SUVs such as the BMW X7 (the next generation of which should be arriving next year), the recently refreshed Mercedes GLS and, the standard bearer for luxury SUVs, the Range Rover.