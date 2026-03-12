Rising fuel prices mean paying extra for a more efficient car can save you big money
Auto Express’ consumer reporter explains how recent global events should focus car buyers’ attention on the fuel economy of their next purchase
In light of recent headlines about hardship in the Middle East, plus Ukraine and other conflicts, it’s hard not to feel as if we’re watching from our ivory tower worrying about the impact all of this might have on fuel prices.
Yet as the cost-of-living crisis rages on, the prospect of spending even more cash topping up your tank is enough to fill any motorist with dread. So it’s worth being a little shrewder when picking your new car.
Take the Nissan Qashqai, for example. At the time of writing, a mid-spec Acenta Premium edition with the 1.3-litre petrol engine and an automatic gearbox will cost you £381 per month on the Auto Express Buy a Car service. But stepping up to the range-topping e-Power full hybrid will cost just £7 more per month. Nissan claims the e-Power model will average 64mpg rather than the petrol’s version’s 45.5mpg, so over 36,000 miles you’ll save £1,300 on fuel alone.
The same goes for the Vauxhall Corsa YES, which is available with 1.2-litre petrol and mild-hybrid engines, costing £345 and £367 per month respectively fitted with an automatic gearbox. The mild-hybrid is not only slightly more powerful, but it’ll also do 13mpg more than the petrol, meaning that you’ll save almost £900 in fuel over the same three-year, 36,000-mile lease.
Of course, the savings won’t always be so significant. Take the Volkswagen Golf, for example: the standard 1.5 TSI and 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid versions are closely matched on monthly cost. But, the eTSI will net you a mere two extra miles per gallon, so it’ll only save around £150 on fuel over 36k miles.
The gap could widen if geopolitical issues deteriorate further, though. If the price of petrol rises to, say, 140p/litre, choosing the Qashqai e-Power or Corsa Hybrid becomes more of a no-brainer. Even the Golf eTSI’s extra 2mpg could mean a difference of several hundreds of pounds in fuel costs.
It might also be worth considering a different model entirely. Our test between the Golf and its main rival, the Kia K4, uncovered how the VW’s far superior fuel economy made it much cheaper to run.
Ultimately, the above examples highlight how important it is to do your sums before signing up; although it’s not always worth paying out more for a couple of miles per gallon, a substantial boost in efficiency could cut your outgoings considerably, offsetting any additional spending in monthly leasing or finance costs. You might even get a more powerful (and premium) car in the process.
