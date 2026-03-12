Rising fuel prices mean paying extra for a more efficient car can save you big money

In light of recent headlines about hardship in the Middle East, plus Ukraine and other conflicts, it’s hard not to feel as if we’re watching from our ivory tower worrying about the impact all of this might have on fuel prices.

Yet as the cost-of-living crisis rages on, the prospect of spending even more cash topping up your tank is enough to fill any motorist with dread. So it’s worth being a little shrewder when picking your new car.

Take the Nissan Qashqai, for example. At the time of writing, a mid-spec Acenta Premium edition with the 1.3-litre petrol engine and an automatic gearbox will cost you £381 per month on the Auto Express Buy a Car service. But stepping up to the range-topping e-Power full hybrid will cost just £7 more per month. Nissan claims the e-Power model will average 64mpg rather than the petrol’s version’s 45.5mpg, so over 36,000 miles you’ll save £1,300 on fuel alone.

The same goes for the Vauxhall Corsa YES, which is available with 1.2-litre petrol and mild-hybrid engines, costing £345 and £367 per month respectively fitted with an automatic gearbox. The mild-hybrid is not only slightly more powerful, but it’ll also do 13mpg more than the petrol, meaning that you’ll save almost £900 in fuel over the same three-year, 36,000-mile lease.