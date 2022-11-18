New Mk9 VW Golf and ID. Golf twins to keep hybrid and EV options open for buyers
The new-look Volkswagen Golf and ID. Golf will sit side by side, as boss commits to a multi-fuel strategy on the new SSP platform
The all-new, ninth-generation Volkswagen Golf will be offered with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains. The cars will be based around the maker’s groundbreaking new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture, Auto Express can confirm.
Likely to launch as an EV first under the ‘ID. Golf’ moniker, the new model is expected to make the wholesale switch to VW’s latest SSP platform from 2028. Martin Sander, Volkswagen’s board member for sales, marketing and aftersales, told us: “Most likely, [Golf] has to be SSP.
“It’s going to be on the next platform, with cutting-edge technology. It can’t be on the current platform”, he told us. “[Golf is] going to live until well into the next decade”.
Asked whether the ID. Golf will be joined by a petrol or hybrid version to satisfy continued demand for internal-combustion engines, Sander said: “Combustion Golf will continue as long as there are customers who want a combustion Golf. At the moment, looking at the demand, I assume it’s going to be a long period of time.
“It’s very likely, almost certainly, Golf [with a] combustion engine, and ID. Golf will be sitting next to each other – like ID. Polo will be running next to conventional Polo – for many years.”
Sander clarified that, at least to begin with, the ID. Golf would be sold “alongside” the existing petrol and hybrid-powered Golf Mk8.5, before an all-new combustion-engined Mk9 model arrives later. “It’s a global car,” Sander told us. “Globally, I see a long runway for Golf with combustion engines”.
VW Golf Mk9 design details
Last week, Volkswagen revealed the first image of the next-generation Golf to its workforce in Wolfsburg, where the all-new model will be built. It’s not the first time VW has given its employees a world premiere, either. In 2023, the new Tiguan was revealed at the firm’s HQ, and then in September last year the ID. Polo was unveiled just days before its global debut at the Munich Motor Show.
While the hatchback shape of the Golf will clearly continue on, the image shows some notable changes compared to the current car including a more upright front end, extended rear spoiler and highlighted wheel arches, presumed to be more flared than those of previous Golfs. There’s also a relatively long wheelbase, boosting interior room and making space for the SSP platform’s upgraded battery packs.
The simple black and white style of the teaser image is very similar to the one released of the ID.2 concept back in 2023. Though we shouldn't be too surprised as Volkswagen’s future models are expected to follow on from the rounded, inoffensive shape of the new ID. Cross, ID. Polo and the upcoming production version of ID. Every1 concept.
It’s thought that when the eventual Mk9 Golf and ID. Golf models do arrive, they’ll each sport a very similar look. Previously, Sander told us that it’s “really important that [Volkswagen has] a clear design language. From the next launches you will see lots more clarity on the way Volkswagen vehicles are designed”.
Golf naming strategy
As for the name, well we’ve known for some time that the Golf will live on into the electric era with the same name, essentially replacing the similarly-sized ID.3. Before it does, however, Volkswagen will launch a heavily updated ‘ID.3 Neo’ with a smoother look and heavily updated interior.
The company won’t give up on its electric ‘ID.’ branding, either. Sander said the company wanted to build on its electric car brand, rather than simply returning to household names for future models like Polo and Golf.
“ID. is a really strong brand,” Sander told us. “There is an ID. community; ID. drivers meet up once a year at Lake Como. This shows that ID. in itself is becoming a strong brand – we need to think very, very carefully about whether we want to ditch that.
“The future of individual mobility will be electric. So if we want to be market leaders in the future, we will have to have a strong name that reflects this ambition of us being number one,” he said.
But Sander hinted that as well as building on its ID. brand, the firm wouldn’t ignore the fact that electric car demand was softening across Europe – suggesting that it’ll continue to develop its range of petrol and hybrid cars towards the end of the decade and beyond.
“As long as we see customers demanding vehicles with a combustion engine – we are one of the largest car companies in the world, we will offer that,” he told us. “Sooner or later there will be an end date, but right now it is too soon to say.”
