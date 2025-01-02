Volkswagen ID.3 Neo confirmed: new name, new look and April reveal
Substantial changes to VW’s inaugural ID. model will warrant a new name, but the long-awaited ID. Golf is still some way off
The Volkswagen ID.3 will be reborn this year with a new look and a new name, the brand’s sales and marketing boss has confirmed. The long-awaited ID. Golf badge will be reserved for the next-generation model due before the end of the decade, but so substantial are these mid-life changes to the ID.3 that VW has deemed it appropriate to add the ‘Neo’ suffix for 2026.
Martin Sander, Volkswagen’s board member for sales, marketing and aftersales told Auto Express: “[ID.3] is taking on a new name. It will be launched this year; ID. Golf is coming later.”
The ID.3 Neo, due for reveal in “mid-April”, will be a comprehensive reskin of the current car designed to address early criticism and customer feedback. It’ll feature the latest software generation including, for the first time, a one-pedal driving function whereby the vehicle apparently “recuperates until it comes to a standstill”. An enhanced Travel Assist system with traffic-light detection has also been confirmed.
Little else is known about the ID.3 Neo as yet, although a series of new teaser sketches show a cleaner look, with a smoother front end and redesigned headlights. The bumper has been completely redesigned, while to the rear, it looks as if the ID.3 Neo will get a body-coloured tailgate for the first time; until now, all cars have featured a contrasting black bootlid.
Elsewhere, the maker has confirmed that “all future ID. models [will] have buttons on the steering wheel that improve intuitive operation of the various functions” – suggesting the current car’s touch-sensitive switches will be removed for the introduction of ID.3 Neo. A digital key will also be offered, plus Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech that gives the “ability to power electrical devices directly from the vehicle battery”.
The revised ID.3 will go head-to-head with other C-segment electric cars such as the closely related Cupra Born and Skoda Elroq, plus the Renault Megane, Kia EV3 and the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3. It’s still too soon to confirm pricing, but we suspect the VW will kick off at a similar price point to the existing model, which costs from around £31,000.
If you’re in the market for a new EV, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.
What are the main changes outside?
The ID.3 will retain its general body shape, with the changes focused around a new nose and tail, plus fresh wheel designs and colour options. Looking at recent spy images, alongside teaser sketches issued by Volkswagen, we can see that the headlights now sit lower on the nose, connected via a light bar and illuminated VW badge. The lower bumper will be more sculpted, with larger outer vents to improve the aerodynamics, and a small central grille opening.
VW’s development boss Kai Grünitz previously told Auto Express: “We will bring a re-skin for the ID.3, with a completely new design language going back to where we originally came from, and return to what Volkswagen is known for.”
What about the interior?
The exterior isn’t the only element likely to be revised, with more extensive changes planned for the cabin. A major part of this will be a reinvention of the dashboard and interfaces, with the introduction of some physical buttons, as seen on the ID.2all concept and recently revealed ID. Polo’s interior. A solid uplift in interior quality is also on the cards, with more textured and soft-touch materials to boost the ID.3’s image.
Volkswagen will also be making changes under the skin, with Grünitz telling us: “We also have a lot of improvements in terms of battery costs and performance, [and will] bring new features and driver-assistance functions. So there will be a huge improvement, both in terms of the cost for us, but also benefit for the customers.”
What battery and motor options will there be?
In current form, the ID.3 offers four battery sizes in the UK, from an ‘urban-focused’ 52kWh capacity through to the top-spec 79kWh battery pack on the hot GTX. The largest battery offers the longest range of any variant, at a quoted 369 miles, and we suspect this will only improve with new battery tech.
Fundamentally, the MEB platform will retain many of its key technical elements, including a rear-drive layout and sophisticated multi-link rear suspension. The switch to front-mounted motors and a more basic rear suspension will be reserved for the smaller MEB Entry models.
GTI or GTX?
Of less clarity is VW’s stance on what’s happening to a potential high-performance derivative. The German brand has shifted on its front-wheel drive-only policy, suggesting that it is open to using the GTI branding as long as the car’s spirit is intact.
Development boss Kai Grünitz told Auto Express: “Bringing performance to battery-electric vehicles is easy, you see that in all brands. But creating fun-driving vehicles is much more difficult, so the first question is ‘what’s the DNA of something like a GTI?’ How much power do we put in?”
Volkswagen will continue to refine both the GTX and GTI brands, potentially bringing with it e-motors that mimic gearchanges, as seen on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
“We have a lot of ideas about what to do with this,” added Grünitz. “You will see this, both for GTI and GTX.”
So why rename the ID. Tiguan, but not an ID.3?
Putting it plainly, there’s just too much stock in the Golf moniker to use on what is essentially a refreshed ID.3. Volkswagen will instead keep its central nameplate specific to the ICE-powered Golf hatchback that’s currently on sale, and only use it on an EV when an all-new electric C-segment hatchback comes out later in the decade.
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp