The Volkswagen ID.3 will be reborn this year with a new look and a new name, the brand’s sales and marketing boss has confirmed. The long-awaited ID. Golf badge will be reserved for the next-generation model due before the end of the decade, but so substantial are these mid-life changes to the ID.3 that VW has deemed it appropriate to add the ‘Neo’ suffix for 2026.

Martin Sander, Volkswagen’s board member for sales, marketing and aftersales told Auto Express: “[ID.3] is taking on a new name. It will be launched this year; ID. Golf is coming later.”

The ID.3 Neo, due for reveal in “mid-April”, will be a comprehensive reskin of the current car designed to address early criticism and customer feedback. It’ll feature the latest software generation including, for the first time, a one-pedal driving function whereby the vehicle apparently “recuperates until it comes to a standstill”. An enhanced Travel Assist system with traffic-light detection has also been confirmed.

Little else is known about the ID.3 Neo as yet, although a series of new teaser sketches show a cleaner look, with a smoother front end and redesigned headlights. The bumper has been completely redesigned, while to the rear, it looks as if the ID.3 Neo will get a body-coloured tailgate for the first time; until now, all cars have featured a contrasting black bootlid.