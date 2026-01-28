You may have seen our recent feature on the 50 modern cars that changed the world, but what about the expected sure-fire hits that didn’t hit the mark? The cars that looked like they had it all, but whether it was bad execution, bad timing, bad publicity or just bad luck, they instead go down as a what-if or a never-were. Or maybe they’re not remembered at all?

We’re not saying these were necessarily bad cars – some now have cult followings in one shape or another, and others could still be argued to be good cars – but they didn’t hit the giddy heights their makers expected, or we may have predicted.

10. Vauxhall Ampera/Chevrolet Volt

No. built: 100,000

100,000 From: 2010-2015

2010-2015 Price: from £3,700

from £3,700 Our pick: 1.4-litre 4cyl petrol range-extender, 150bhp

1.4-litre 4cyl petrol range-extender, 150bhp Top speed: 100mph

The Vauxhall Ampera sums up much of then-parent company General Motors’ product planning, in that it was probably slightly ahead of its time. But then management killed the car just as plug-in hybrids started to gather pace.

Although the Ampera – and its Chevrolet Volt sister car that was also sold here – were range-extenders rather than plug-in hybrids, the principle of charging at home to get around 25 miles of EV range before switching to petrol power is the same. However, the 1.4-litre petrol engine worked as a generator for the electric motor, rather than powering the wheels.