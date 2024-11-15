New BMW i3 teased as electric 3 Series reveal draws closer
The new BMW i3 will take the form of an all-electric 3 Series, and arrives on 18 March
The all-new BMW i3 will be unveiled on March 18, but rather than a hi-tech city car with a carbon chassis, this new generation will take the form of a high-volume compact executive saloon – BMW’s bread and butter. The electric 3 Series is nearly here.
BMW hasn’t been shy about the development of its new i3, with prototypes and teaser shots circulating across the internet and magazine pages for years now. But it’s only now that we’ll see this next generation of saloon models, which alongside a new combustion-powered 3 Series, will attack the compact executive class from all sides.
We already have a strong sense of what the new i3 will look like, too, because it’ll follow the latest iX3 SUV in its general design and technology. This is clear to see in a new teaser image released by BMW, which reveals the upcoming car’s illuminated front grille, which is inspired by the Neue Klasse concepts.
The i3 will be the first version of the next BMW 3 Series to arrive and according to Neue Klasse product management chief Peter Mueller, the new underpinnings will deliver BMW’s most agile and engaging electric saloon yet.
He told Auto Express last year: “Everyone talks about the agile feel of the great 3 Series sedans [from the eighties and nineties], super-precise and light. Our promise is to bring that back, that BMW-ness that no-one does quite like us.”
High-performance M and more practical Touring versions will follow, but for now we have the classic saloon to focus on.
If you're looking to buy an electric BMW, there are plenty of new and used options available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
What will the new i3 look like?
The Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed in September 2023 already gives us a clear picture of what’s underneath the camouflage of all the prototypes we’ve been seeing. It introduced us to BMW’s new design language, and will inform almost everything we get from the brand over the next few years.
Visualised in our exclusive images, the front end will be defined by a new interpretation of BMW’s iconic kidney grilles. These are slimmer and much wider than those on some existing models, such as the 4 Series coupé or 7 Series limousine, and now wrap around the face of the car. The kidney grilles will also house some of the sensors and other technology needed for any advanced driver-assistance systems fitted.
From our spy pictures we can also tell that the i3 will look almost identical to the future ICE 3 Series, but with a few differences in proportions. The EV, for example, will have a shorter bonnet, a sleeker windscreen angle and more pronounced wheelarches.
The fairly traditional three-box saloon shape will still feature across the range though, along with other modern interpretations of other BMW signature traits, such as the Hofmeister kink in the rear door. Elsewhere, the simplified surfacing, flush door handles and tucked-in sills should help make what will likely be a heavy car look lighter.
This approach of different 3 Series models that look similar, but have completely different underpinnings is a change from BMW’s other models, such as the 5 Series and 7 Series. In these cases, there are both ICE and BEV powertrain options on the same platform, which offers both advantages and compromises in regards to packaging.
However, sister brand MINI has employed this strategy already for its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things such as the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard are identical.
Speaking of which, technology on the next 3 Series will include BMW’s brand-new interior design concept called ‘Panoramic iDrive’ and its latest software. This set-up does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and has vital information projected across the base of the windscreen, while the central touchscreen is positioned to make it easy for the driver to reach and glance at, so they can focus on the road ahead.
How much range will the electric BMW 3 Series have?
The i3 will use a brand new and scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds – we’ve witnessed the new iX3, which uses the same tech, gain 257 miles of range after being plugged in for just 10 minutes.
That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.
We don’t yet know what size the i3’s battery will be, but if BMW manages to squeeze in the 108.7kWh unit from the iX3, it would be able to cover more than 500 miles on one charge. For context, the BMW i4 electric saloon has a range of up to 373 miles, while certain versions of the Tesla Model 3 can cover up to 466 miles in one go.
However the i3’s closest rival will probably be the next-generation Mercedes C-Class, which is also being revealed early this year. The electric version, likely to be called the C-Class with EQ Technology, is targeting a similar 500-mile range to the BMW.
Can't wait until 2026? Take a look at our latest BMW 3 Series deals...