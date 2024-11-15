The fairly traditional three-box saloon shape will still feature across the range though, along with other modern interpretations of other BMW signature traits, such as the Hofmeister kink in the rear door. Elsewhere, the simplified surfacing, flush door handles and tucked-in sills should help make what will likely be a heavy car look lighter.

This approach of different 3 Series models that look similar, but have completely different underpinnings is a change from BMW’s other models, such as the 5 Series and 7 Series. In these cases, there are both ICE and BEV powertrain options on the same platform, which offers both advantages and compromises in regards to packaging.

However, sister brand MINI has employed this strategy already for its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things such as the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard are identical.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking of which, technology on the next 3 Series will include BMW’s brand-new interior design concept called ‘Panoramic iDrive’ and its latest software. This set-up does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and has vital information projected across the base of the windscreen, while the central touchscreen is positioned to make it easy for the driver to reach and glance at, so they can focus on the road ahead.

How much range will the electric BMW 3 Series have?

The i3 will use a brand new and scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds – we’ve witnessed the new iX3, which uses the same tech, gain 257 miles of range after being plugged in for just 10 minutes.

That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.

We don’t yet know what size the i3’s battery will be, but if BMW manages to squeeze in the 108.7kWh unit from the iX3, it would be able to cover more than 500 miles on one charge. For context, the BMW i4 electric saloon has a range of up to 373 miles, while certain versions of the Tesla Model 3 can cover up to 466 miles in one go.

However the i3’s closest rival will probably be the next-generation Mercedes C-Class, which is also being revealed early this year. The electric version, likely to be called the C-Class with EQ Technology, is targeting a similar 500-mile range to the BMW.

Can't wait until 2026? Take a look at our latest BMW 3 Series deals...