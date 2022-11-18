Volkswagen has revealed the first image of the next-generation Golf to its workforce in Wolfsburg, where the all-new, all-electric model will be built.

Thomas Schafer, Volkswagen’s CEO, was in attendance to present a shadowy side profile picture of the upcoming ninth-generation Golf family hatchback - which is expected to launch in 2028 with petrol and hybrid options in addition to the pure electric car.

It’s not the first time VW has given its employees a world premiere - in 2023 the new Tiguan was revealed to the workforce and then in September last year the ID. Polo was revealed just days before its global unveiling at the Munich Motor Show.

While the hatchback shape of the Golf will clearly continue on, the image shows some notable changes compared to the current car including a more upright front end, extended rear spoiler and highlighted wheel arches, presumed to be more flared than those of previous Golfs. There’s also a relatively long wheelbase, most likely to provide space for a battery pack.

The simple black and white style of the teaser image is very similar to the one released of the ID.2 concept back in 2023. Though we shouldn't be too surprised as Volkswagen’s future models are expected to follow on from the rounded, inoffensive shape of the new ID. Cross, ID. Polo and the upcoming production version of ID. 1 concept.