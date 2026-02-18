The Polestar 2 is set for a complete reinvention in 2027 as a more sporty saloon packing plenty of performance and a new design language.

The new 2 will kick off Polestar’s second chapter, being the brand’s first replacement model and also the first shaped by CEO Michael Lohscheller and new design chief Philipp Römers.

It will tread a fine line between evolution and revolution. “The Polestar 2 is a very successful car,” said Lohscheller, previously the boss of Opel-Vauxhall. “We have [more than] 180,000 cars on the road, so I don’t think we will have a revolution. The basic role of this [new car] is to keep those customers, but of course we’re thinking about improvements [in battery tech and range].”

Don’t go thinking the next 2 will be a facsimile of the current car, though. Polestar poached new design chief Römers from the Volkswagen Group, where he designed the Audi e-tron GT and Volkswagen Golf Mk7, cars with handsome proportions.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Römers said the 2’s stance is set to change dramatically. The current car is a jacked-up notchback peppered with SUV-style cladding, elements we expect to be diluted on the replacement car. We asked Römers directly if the ride height would be lower and he answered intriguingly: “The new design language, the strong evolution we are doing, it would change a few things. But today’s design is a good car, as you know.”