New Polestar 2 update adds £1,800 Bowers and Wilkins sound system option

Following on from the limited-edition and expensive Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 is what put the all-electric car maker from Sweden on the map, and in 2025 it’s just received a light tickle to keep it competitive.

Chief among these changes is a new audio system from Bowers and Wilkins, which uses a 14-speaker set-up with a power output of 1,350 Watts. A £1,800 option on all versions, the sound system also features a ‘Tweeter-on-top’ for improved clarity and ‘Continuum midrange speakers’ to minimise distortion.

As for the visuals, there’s not too much change on the latest Polestar 2. You do get a new ‘Dune’ exterior metallic paint finish and fresh five-spoke 20-inch forged alloy wheels that comes as part of the £5,000 ‘Performance Pack’, which also alters the car’s software and chassis tuning.

The cabin layout is unchanged, except users should find the infotainment system on the 11.2-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display will respond quicker to inputs, thanks to a new processing chip, although we’ve never found this to be an issue in the Polestar 2.

Charging looks set to be easier, too. Also seen on the new Polestar 3, ‘Plug and Charge’ technology has been added to the Polestar 2, meaning drivers can plug in at a public charger with the car initiating and authenticating the process. This removes the need for multiple charging apps, according to the manufacturer.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Seeing our first EV continue to receive numerous enhancements with every model year introduction is truly amazing. Now with a comprehensive round of technology, design, and option updates, including the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system and faster processor chip, I’m convinced our customers will love the experience Polestar 2 offers even more.”

The newly-refreshed Polestar 2 is available to order now, with the Standard range Single motor version priced from £43,160, the Long range Single motor from £47,160 and the Long range Dual motor from £50,160.

