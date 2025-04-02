Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Polestar 2 update adds £1,800 Bowers and Wilkins sound system option

Firm’s first EV has been tweaked to keep tabs with the Tesla Model 3

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Apr 2025
Polestar 2 - front angled10

Following on from the limited-edition and expensive Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 is what put the all-electric car maker from Sweden on the map, and in 2025 it’s just received a light tickle to keep it competitive. 

Chief among these changes is a new audio system from Bowers and Wilkins, which uses a 14-speaker set-up with a power output of 1,350 Watts. A £1,800 option on all versions, the sound system also features a ‘Tweeter-on-top’ for improved clarity and ‘Continuum midrange speakers’ to minimise distortion. 

As for the visuals, there’s not too much change on the latest Polestar 2. You do get a new ‘Dune’ exterior metallic paint finish and fresh five-spoke 20-inch forged alloy wheels that comes as part of the £5,000 ‘Performance Pack’, which also alters the car’s software and chassis tuning.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cabin layout is unchanged, except users should find the infotainment system on the 11.2-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display will respond quicker to inputs, thanks to a new processing chip, although we’ve never found this to be an issue in the Polestar 2. 

Charging looks set to be easier, too. Also seen on the new Polestar 3, ‘Plug and Charge’ technology has been added to the Polestar 2, meaning drivers can plug in at a public charger with the car initiating and authenticating the process. This removes the need for multiple charging apps, according to the manufacturer.

Polestar 2 - dashboard speaker

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Seeing our first EV continue to receive numerous enhancements with every model year introduction is truly amazing. Now with a comprehensive round of technology, design, and option updates, including the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system and faster processor chip, I’m convinced our customers will love the experience Polestar 2 offers even more.”

The newly-refreshed Polestar 2 is available to order now, with the Standard range Single motor version priced from £43,160, the Long range Single motor from £47,160 and the Long range Dual motor from £50,160.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best car leasing deals: 10 top offers hand-picked for you
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: 10 top offers hand-picked for you

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.
Best cars & vans
3 Mar 2025
Best Chinese cars 2025: the top options to consider for UK buyers
Best Chinese cars - header

Best Chinese cars 2025: the top options to consider for UK buyers

The Chinese have arrived in force on the UK car market and these are the current best of the breed
Best cars & vans
18 Feb 2025
Electric company car megatest: Tesla, BMW, Polestar, Hyundai and BYD head-to-head
Electric company car megatest - header

Electric company car megatest: Tesla, BMW, Polestar, Hyundai and BYD head-to-head

Drivers are spoiled for choice in the flourishing EV company car market, but which of our six rivals does the business?
Car group tests
3 Feb 2025
Best electric company cars
Best electric company cars - header

Best electric company cars

With low emissions and attractive tax rates, an electric company car could mean big savings
Best cars & vans
28 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
News
31 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hybrid-powered Peugeot 3008 for £208 per month
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hybrid-powered Peugeot 3008 for £208 per month

Peugeot’s sharply styled and hybrid-powered family car can be leased for as little as £208 per month in this deal
News
30 Mar 2025
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq 85 - front

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
31 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content