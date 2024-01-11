Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Premium Polestar 2 for a paltry £308 a month

The Polestar 2 is still a great premium EV despite its advancing years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 June.

By:Ryan Birch
17 Jun 2025
Polestar 2 - front cornering
  • Smart design, premium feel
  • Long 344-mile range
  • Only £307.54 a month

Polestar is really flexing its muscles right now in the electric car space with the new 3 and 4 SUVs. But while those cars are in the limelight, don't forget the original Polestar 2 that kicked off the brand as we know it today.

This deal will certainly put the Polestar 2 front and centre in your mind if you're looking for a premium electric saloon, because, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get one for less than £310 a month.

Select Car Leasing is offering the posh Polestar for just £307.54 a month right now. An initial payment of £4,044.48 is required to kick things off, and this is a four-year deal with a cap of 5,000 miles a year. 

You won't be stung if you need extra miles, because an agreement for 8,000 miles per annum will only cost you around £7 extra a month. This will be welcome news to those who need a long-legged EV with a chunky mileage allowance.

The Polestar 2 certainly can travel long distances between charges. This deal gives you the Standard Range model, but even this can manage a claimed 344 miles before needing to be topped up. Plus, with its 135kW DC charging capability, a rapid charge will take less than 30 minutes. 

The 2 was the car that effectively launched the electric Polestar name to the masses (the Polestar 1 was a small volume plug-in hybrid coupé), and as such it has the premium look and feel the brand strives to offer.

The interior is brimming with lovely design details and trimmed with eco-friendly materials, and the Google-based infotainment system is a joy to use.

It's good to drive, too, because Polestar has given a sporty edge to the ride and handling, meaning that despite its advancing years the 2 is still one of the most engaging premium EVs around.  

Polestar 2 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 2 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 2 hub page.

Deals on Polestar 2 rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £356 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £569 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £444 ppm**

Check out the Polestar 2 deal

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

