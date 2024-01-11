Car Deal of the Day: Premium Polestar 2 for a paltry £308 a month

Smart design, premium feel

Long 344-mile range

Only £307.54 a month

Polestar is really flexing its muscles right now in the electric car space with the new 3 and 4 SUVs. But while those cars are in the limelight, don't forget the original Polestar 2 that kicked off the brand as we know it today.

This deal will certainly put the Polestar 2 front and centre in your mind if you're looking for a premium electric saloon, because, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get one for less than £310 a month.

Select Car Leasing is offering the posh Polestar for just £307.54 a month right now. An initial payment of £4,044.48 is required to kick things off, and this is a four-year deal with a cap of 5,000 miles a year.

You won't be stung if you need extra miles, because an agreement for 8,000 miles per annum will only cost you around £7 extra a month. This will be welcome news to those who need a long-legged EV with a chunky mileage allowance.

The Polestar 2 certainly can travel long distances between charges. This deal gives you the Standard Range model, but even this can manage a claimed 344 miles before needing to be topped up. Plus, with its 135kW DC charging capability, a rapid charge will take less than 30 minutes.

The 2 was the car that effectively launched the electric Polestar name to the masses (the Polestar 1 was a small volume plug-in hybrid coupé), and as such it has the premium look and feel the brand strives to offer.

The interior is brimming with lovely design details and trimmed with eco-friendly materials, and the Google-based infotainment system is a joy to use.

It's good to drive, too, because Polestar has given a sporty edge to the ride and handling, meaning that despite its advancing years the 2 is still one of the most engaging premium EVs around.

