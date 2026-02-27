EV drivers to save £15 per charge? Landmark VAT ruling could be huge

A landmark tribunal has declared that EV drivers using the public charging network should be eligible for reduced five per cent VAT – with the potential to slash running costs for those unable to charge at home.

Global professional services network Deloitte, along with rural chargepoint provider, Charge My Street, has won a ‘first-tier tribunal’ questioning whether electric-car drivers should be forced to pay 20 per cent VAT when topping up away from home. Domestic electricity is currently subject to a lower rate of five per cent VAT.

In a post on LinkedIn, Deloitte legal representative, Oliver Jarratt, said: “We noticed that existing VAT law already says that the provision of less than 1,000 kWh per month of electricity to a person at any particular premises counts as “domestic” – always – so we believed the five per cent rate already should apply to public EV charging, provided it was under that limit.

“The first-tier tribunal has just given its judgement, ruling that the five per cent rate indeed applies to public EV charging in those circumstances. The judgement is clear, unequivocal and a thumping victory for Charge My Street.”

It’s understood that HMRC now has 56 days to appeal the judgement, although it’s not yet clear whether it plans to do so. Daniel Barlow, a tax partner at Deloitte, told Auto Express: “The judgement is important, but I don’t think it will have an immediate effect on public charging prices.