The Government has announced an increase to the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant, allowing eligible applicants to save up to £500 on a new home EV charger. That figure is £150 more than before (previously £350), but the same restrictions apply.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says the new £500 limit will “typically cover nearly half the cost of having an EV charger installed”. However, being open only to those in rented properties, plus business owners, flat owners and those without driveways, means the majority of people – statistics suggest around 55 to 58 per cent of households have access to a driveway or off-street parking – aren’t eligible.

This new cash injection will be available for 12 months from 1 April, with the DfT noting that this will be the final year of grants – with no plans to extend funding beyond spring 2027.

Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation, Keir Mather, said: “We’re taking action to make EV ownership the affordable choice for everyone – not just those with driveways.

“Bigger grants mean families, flat owners, renters and small businesses can now install a charger for almost half the usual cost. Combined with our Electric Car Grant, we’re backing the EV revolution for drivers, businesses and industry.”