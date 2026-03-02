Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Volkswagen Transporter Commerce Pro S revealed – if the Sportsline is GTi, is this Golf R?

Volkswagen has revealed a sportier new Transporter Commerce Pro S in both panel and Kombi forms

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Mar 2026
Volkswagen Transporter Commerce Pro S - front static

The Volkswagen Transporter’s diversification continues with a new Commerce Pro S variant now available to UK buyers. Available in both panel van and Kombi forms, the Transporter Commerce Pro S is a sporty option for van drivers that are after a little more visual pep from their commercial vehicle companion. 

Unique styling elements for the new Commerce Pro S include a deeper front splitter, rear spoiler and bumper inserts all finished in body colour. This is contrasted with gloss black elements like the mirror caps, front grille insert, 17-inch alloy wheels and bumper garnish.

There’s also heated, electrically folding and power adjustable side mirrors, plus illuminated scuff plates on the door sills and a glossy surround to the interior infotainment screen. If you viewed these elements in isolation, ignoring the vehicle they were being applied to, it could almost be mistaken for the set of upgrades applied to the Golf R - especially if the optional Mid Blue metallic paintwork is included.

Unfortunately, this is where the upgrades end, as the Commerce Pro S is little more than a trim line in comparison to the more comprehensively changed Transporter Sportsline.

The illusion continues to dissipate the instant you press the start button, as instead of a 328bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, you’ll find a Ford-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel with either 148bhp and a six-speed manual transmission or 167bhp and an eight-speed automatic. Both powertrain options drive the front wheels only, and come in either short or long-wheelbase options. 

Volkswagen Transporter Commerce Pro S - reat static

Of course, the Ford powertrain is due to the Transporter and Transit Custom being sister vans in their current generations, sharing the same architecture and many components. Despite the VW-like font on many of the interior digital interfaces, the Transporter’s cabin tech is also derived from its Ford donor car. This link is clear in other elements such as the interior’s general cabin layout and materials. 

Transporter Commerce Pro S prices will start at £43,050 (+VAT) for the entry-level Panel van, with the five-seat Kombi costing a more serious £54,742 (+VAT). 

If you're looking to buy a van, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the best deals...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

