The Cupra Raval is only a few weeks away from its official unveiling but until the covers come off, how about this? We’ve spied a completely uncamouflaged example at the tail-end of the winter-testing season. The new Raval will be the brand’s new small and cheap electric car, sitting at the precipice of a new wave of more affordable electric models from the Volkswagen Group as a whole.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already driven a prototype of the new Cupra Raval, but for now, these images reveal new information about what the car will look like before it hits the road later this year. Without its shape-shifting cladding, the Raval’s sporty shape is on full display here, with the angular lighting and aggressive bumpers in evidence.

The nose, with its triangular headlights and large lower grille opening, looks a little less aggressive than the Urban Rebel Concept that the Raval design is based on. The smooth surfacing and flush door handles remain from the show car, however.

The white car in these pictures looks to be of a lower specification, with fairly standard LED headlights and relatively small wheels. Look closely at the grey car, though, and you’ll see a more complex setup that does without a single, main LED beam. Instead, the main beams look to be made up from a collection of small light points, allowing the bulk of the headlight to be taken up with the expressive new daytime running light arrangement.