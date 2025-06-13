Cupra Born gets new look and one-pedal drive for 2026
A mid-life overhaul sees Cupra’s inaugural EV get the family look, extra tech and uprated 370-mile range
The Cupra Born has been given a mid-life facelift focusing on a new exterior look, cabin upgrades and tech tweaks. It pulls the Spanish firm’s first electric car in line with other models in the range, and should bring added appeal in the face of fresh competition in the hotly contested electric family-car segment.
While the Born’s fundamental shape is unchanged, the visual updates are significant enough to catch the untrained eye. At the front, Cupra’s designers have implemented the familiar three-triangle lighting signature seen on the Tavascan and Terramar – as well as the forthcoming Raval supermini – incorporating matrix-LED tech for the first time. There’s a new ‘grille’ which apparently adds “sophistication and aerodynamic efficiency”, while extra copper detailing further emphasises the family look.
To the rear, the Born gets a redesigned bumper and bootlid, a more prominent diffuser plus a modern 3D-style tail-light design – mirroring the three-triangle motif at the front. Elsewhere, both the front and rear door handles are now illuminated, there are new 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from and a new Timanfaya Grey colour joins the paint palette.
Interior design and technology improvements
Inside, the Born swaps out the old model’s 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster for a much larger 10.25-inch display. Cupra says this offers “a more immersive readout” and “increased clarity of the information most important to them”.
This driver’s display flanks a 12.9-inch central touchscreen and while the capacitive sliders for the climate control remain, the steering wheel now features physical buttons. Another improvement comes in the form of separate rear-window switches; previously these were combined with the front switches and the Born had been criticised for their poor user-experience.
Range-topping (228bhp and 322bhp) models get steering-wheel mounted paddles for the regenerative braking, which now includes a one-pedal setting for the first time. The car’s drive modes are operated via a “satellite button” also on the wheel.
All versions get bucket seats upholstered in upcycled Seaqual Yarn or Dinamica recycled textile, plus redesigned door panels with an apparent focus on “material quality and design sophistication”. Further copper accents, “characteristic of Cupra DNA” remain, complimented by animated interior ambient lighting.
Powertrains with more performance and range
V1, V2 and top-spec VZ models will be offered. V1 and V2 come with a choice of 58kWh or 79kWh batteries, with rear-mounted motors producing 187bhp and 228bhp respectively. The VZ uses the same 79kWh battery as the V2 model, but ups power to 322bhp, with 545Nm of torque. The 0-62mph dash takes 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 124mph; VZ cars get a new interior sound signature that’s said to add “emotional depth to the driving environment”.
Range stands at 280 miles for the 58kWh model, and “around” 373 miles (600km) for the 79kWh car. The former is restricted to 135kW DC charging, while the latter boosts this to 185kW; a 10 to 80 per cent charge is possible in around 30 minutes regardless of model.
Equipment uplifts include a new set of air vents in the rear, extra USB-C ports and the introduction of a so-called ‘Mobile Device Key’ which, as the name suggests, allows you to use your smartphone as your car key – including the ability to share it with others should the need arise. A new 10-speaker Sennheiser Contrabass stereo is also available, plus Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech and a bike-rack tow hook for the first time.
Prices and key competitors
Since the Born was launched in 2021, the competition has been hotting up with the arrival of the Volvo EX30, Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Renault Megane E-Tech, plus the updated Peugeot E-308 and MG4. Meanwhile, the Born’s sister car, the VW ID.3, received a few light updates in 2024 but is in line for a much more significant redesign later this year.
We don’t expect prices for the updated Born to increase significantly; doing so would compromise its competitiveness alongside that range of aforementioned rivals, plus countless new models arriving in 2026 and beyond. For context, the existing car starts at £34,190 (with the £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant applied), with flagship VZ variants available for just under £45k. The existing pre-facelift models are currently available with discounts of up to £6,000 on our Buy A Car service.
