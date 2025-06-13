Cupra Born gets new look and one-pedal drive for 2026

Range stands at 280 miles for the 58kWh model, and “around” 373 miles (600km) for the 79kWh car. The former is restricted to 135kW DC charging, while the latter boosts this to 185kW; a 10 to 80 per cent charge is possible in around 30 minutes regardless of model.

Equipment uplifts include a new set of air vents in the rear, extra USB-C ports and the introduction of a so-called ‘Mobile Device Key’ which, as the name suggests, allows you to use your smartphone as your car key – including the ability to share it with others should the need arise. A new 10-speaker Sennheiser Contrabass stereo is also available, plus Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech and a bike-rack tow hook for the first time.

Prices and key competitors

Since the Born was launched in 2021, the competition has been hotting up with the arrival of the Volvo EX30, Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Renault Megane E-Tech, plus the updated Peugeot E-308 and MG4. Meanwhile, the Born’s sister car, the VW ID.3, received a few light updates in 2024 but is in line for a much more significant redesign later this year.

We don’t expect prices for the updated Born to increase significantly; doing so would compromise its competitiveness alongside that range of aforementioned rivals, plus countless new models arriving in 2026 and beyond. For context, the existing car starts at £34,190 (with the £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant applied), with flagship VZ variants available for just under £45k. The existing pre-facelift models are currently available with discounts of up to £6,000 on our Buy A Car service.

