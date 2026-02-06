Verdict

The new Skoda Epiq may be the brand’s baby SUV but there’s a strong sense of maturity about this car and it looks set to deliver the impressive levels of value, space, functionality and comfort that we were hoping for from our Car of the Year’s little brother. There’s sure to be no shortage of the brand’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ touches either. A £25k starting price for the range would be the cherry on top of everything, and if the car is as well priced as we’ve been promised, Skoda is sure to have another hit on its hands.

While the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo has the unenviable task of making up for all the shortcomings in its maker’s earlier EV efforts, its Czech cousin, the all-new Skoda Epiq, faces a different, but arguably greater challenge. It must match the high standards set by its best-selling siblings, the Elroq – the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year – and the Enyaq, all for the same money as a mid-range Vauxhall Corsa supermini.

Skoda promises pricing for the new compact electric SUV will be very close to its petrol-powered counterpart, the Kamiq, which would put the starting price at around £25,000. If so, that would make it about £8,000 less than the Kia EV3, one of its biggest rivals, and put it within spitting distance of another, the Renault 4.