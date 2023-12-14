All-new Volkswagen ID. Cross spied as butch Ford Puma rival gets into shape

The first prototype of the new Volkswagen ID. Cross has been spotted testing. The sighting comes just a few months after the concept model of the ruggedly handsome small electric SUV was revealed and only a couple days after we got to drive the ID. Cross Concept ourselves.

As the name suggests, the ID. Cross is the all-electric alternative to the popular VW T-Cross, which also means it will rival the likes of the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and Citroen e-C3 Aircross.

It appears this prototype has borrowed its petrol-powered sibling’s grille design, and possibly its front bumper as well, to serve as a disguise. Although VW’s efforts don’t conceal all that much, and it’s pretty obvious from these images of the prototype that the road-going ID. Cross will look almost identical to the concept.

That’s a good thing by the way, because the ID. Cross Concept managed to merge the familiar shape of the T-Cross with some of the bravado of Volkswagen’s Amarok pick-up truck. We can see the production version has a similarly muscular stance to the concept, thanks to flared wheelarches and a good amount of plastic cladding.

There does appear to be a body-colour decal on the car’s C-pillar, which we assume is hiding the same floating roof design we saw on the ID. Cross Concept. It incorporated three louvres as a nod to the original VW Type 2 Bus and new ID. Buzz MPV.