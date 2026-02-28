Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

Volkswagen Golf vs Kia K4: a David and Goliath family hatchback showdown

Kia bucks the electric SUV trend with its new K4 petrol hatchback. How does it shape up against the evergreen Volkswagen Golf?

By:Dean Gibson
28 Feb 2026
Volkswagen Golf vs Kia K4 - front tracking30

A two-pronged attack on the new-car market has seen electric drive and SUV styling permeate nearly every sector. But if you’re not interested in either of these subjects, there are still alternatives available. While Kia has launched electric cars, SUVs and electric SUVs in recent years, the latest arrival from the company is a bit more old-school in its concept and execution.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kia K4 is the successor to the Ceed, and this new compact hatchback is hoping to capitalise in a sector that has been a little stagnant in recent years. The K4 is a bigger car than the model it replaces, and it features a range of petrol engines, some of which have mild-hybrid electrical assistance, too.

While the compact-hatchback sector has shrunk with the demise of the Ford Focus, the other big player in the class, the Volkswagen Golf, is still going strong. The German brand offers a wide range of models, and the eighth- generation Golf has benefitted from an update to boost its appeal. The Match version offers extra kit for not much more cash, while the range of engines available delivers performance and economy that will offer a strong challenge to the Kia’s ability.

Kia K4

Kia K4 - front 3/430
Model:Kia K4 1.6 T-GDi auto GT-Line
Price:£31,495
Powertrain:1.6-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 147bhp
0-62mph:9.1 seconds
Test efficiency:39.7mpg
Official range:410 miles
Annual VED:£195

While the K4 replaces the Ceed in the UK, under the skin it actually has more in common with the Niro and Hyundai Kona than it does its predecessor. Those models are offered with the option of hybrid or full-electric drive, but the K4 only has a choice of 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol units, the latter coming in two different power outputs. Trim levels comprise Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S, and prices start from £26,045.

Tester’s notes

At launch there’s just a five-door hatchback body on offer. However, a K4 Sportswagon, which is similar in concept to the Kia Proceed shooting brake, is scheduled to arrive here later in the year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What we won’t be getting is the K4 sedan, which is available in Australia and the Americas. This version is nearly a foot longer than the hatchback and has a sloping sportback-style rear end, although it still only has a small bootlid and the glass is fixed. Non-EU models come with the 1.6-litre turbo or a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit.

Rear visibility could be better in the K4. The rear pillars are quite thick and the letterbox-style back window restricts your view a little, but it gets a lot poorer when the weather takes a turn for the worse. 

As with most compact hatchbacks, dirt is naturally drawn to the rear of the car by aerodynamics, but the Kia’s wiper is tucked under the rear spoiler and sweeps down to clear the back window. When the screen is dirty, that means there are large parts of the glass that aren’t cleared by the blade, which limits your vision out the back even further.

Latest Kia K4 deals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf - front 3/430
Model:Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI DSG Match
Price:£31,875
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 148bhp
0-62mph:8.4 seconds
Test efficiency:47.4mpg
Official range:521 miles
Annual VED:£195

Constant evolution has helped the Golf get to where it is today. The most recent updates to the eighth-generation car rolled back some of the more contentious pieces of tech, making it more accessible than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with the Kia, there are a range of petrol engines in different outputs, but there are diesel and plug-in hybrid options, too. Life, Match, Style, R-Line and Black Edition trims make up the standard model line-up, and it’s the good-value Match version we test here.

Tester’s notes

There’s a sense of familiarity when you get behind the wheel of a Golf, because the basic layout has barely changed in more than 50 years of production, giving the latest Mk8 model a direct connection with every generation that has come before it. 

Yes, the technology and material quality has come on in leaps and bounds during that time, but the position of the steering wheel and dials relative to the driver’s seat, the light panel by your right knee and the centrally located air vents have remained largely the same throughout the car’s life.

It’s a shame that there aren’t as many body styles for the Golf as there used to be. The three-door hatchback disappeared while the Mk7 was still in production, and as for the estate, this did return for the eighth generation, but since the facelift, it’s only been offered in left-hand drive markets.

At least the performance models make up for the lack of variety elsewhere. The Golf GTI is still a great all-round hot hatch, and the Edition 50 builds on that with more power and a sharper focus. Or you could go all out with the Golf R for ultra-rapid thrills.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Volkswagen Golf deals

Head-to-head

Volkswagen Golf vs Kia K4 - head-to-head30

On the road

While both cars make just under 150bhp and the same 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm, the 1.5-litre VW feels more tractable and punchier than the 1.6-litre Kia. Less weight and a more responsive automatic gearbox help it. The Golf is more enjoyable in corners, too, but without offering sacrifices in terms of overall comfort. The K4 feels soft and wallowy in comparison.

Tech highlights

Fuel-saving mild-hybrid tech is offered on both cars, although it’s only the 1.0-litre version of the Kia that comes with it, and it’s not available with a manual gearbox on the Golf. VW’s large touchscreen takes pride of place in the Golf, and it’s easy to use thanks to its size. The K4’s set-up is shared across the Kia line-up – it’s okay to use once you get used to the layout.

Price and running

The K4 has lower list prices than the Golf, but there’s less variety on offer, with the biggest engines only sold in higher GT-Line and GT-Line S specs, while options are non existent. The VW is only slightly pricier than the Kia, while it offers better everyday fuel efficiency. We managed around 47mpg during our time with the 1.5 eTSI, compared with just under 40mpg in the K4.

Practicality

Larger overall dimensions give the Kia a practical advantage. There’s more leg and shoulder space for passengers in the back, and the 438-litre boot is 57 litres larger than the Golf’s. There are some quirks, though. A low roof means access isn’t quite as easy as in the VW, plus there’s a higher boot lip and the button release for the tailgate is offset to the right of the reversing camera.

Safety

Kia has yet to submit the K4 to Euro NCAP’s tests, but it shares tech with the Kia Niro, and it comes as standard with the safety pack that car needed to earn a five-star rating. Steering-wheel buttons can deactivate the lane assist and speed-limit warning, while in the Golf it’s easy to select the safety-systems menu via a shortcut at the top of the touchscreen.

Ownership

With a seven-year warranty as standard, Kia still leads the new-car market for peace of mind. The 100,000-mile distance limit means you can cover 14,000 miles a year. VW’s three-year/60,000-mile package looks basic, but you can extend the cover to five years at extra cost. Things even out in terms of roadside assistance, with 12 months of cover from both companies.

Verdict

Winner: Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf - front cornering30

While it’s not quite the class leader it once was, the Volkswagen Golf still has a lot going for it, and the most recent updates for the Mk8.5 have helped to iron out some of the issues that pegged the original car back. 

It’s a decent driver’s car in any guise, while the engine range is strong even in basic form. Yet powertrains deliver good efficiency at the same time. Sure, it’s not as roomy as the Kia, and it can be a pricey option in higher specifications, but the Golf is still a solid choice in the compact hatchback sector.

Runner up: Kia K4

Kia K4 - front cornering30

If you just need a compact family car that delivers space and dependability above all else, then the Kia K4 is worth a look. There’s good room in the back, and the boot is generous, while cabin storage up front is useful.

But the all-petrol model range lacks punch when compared with the Golf, while the fuel economy figures don’t make up for the shortfall. The chassis also offers a mixed bag, with a compliant ride spoiled by a constant fidget over rougher surfaces. The K4 is well equipped for the money, though.

Prices and specs

Model testedKia K4 1.6 T-GDi auto GT-LineVolkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI DSG Match
Price from/price as tested£26,045/£31,495£28,895/£31,875
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl in-line/1,598cc4cyl in-line/1,498cc
Power147bhp148bhp
Torque250Nm250Nm
TransmissionSeven-speed auto/fwdSix-speed manual/fwd
0-62mph/top speed9.1 seconds/128mph8.4 seconds/139mph
Fuel tank47 litres50 litres
MPG (on test/official)/range39.7/43.5/410 miles47.4/51.4/521 miles
CO2148g/km117g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,440/2,720mm4,282/2,620mm
Width/height1,850/1,435mm1,789/1,483mm
Rear knee room590-835mm543-781mm
Rear headroom/elbow room930/1,495mm968/1,440mm
Boot space (seats up/down)438/1,217 litres381/1,237 litres
Boot length/width850/1,045mm800/1,035mm
Boot lip height690mm682mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,487/453/1,410kg1,298/562/1,500kg
Turning circle10.8 metres11.1 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)£14,960/47.50%£13,993/43.90%
Depreciation£11,085£14,902
Insurance group/quote (from AA.com)/VED24/TBC/£19521/£921/£195
Three-year service cost£470 (est)£449 (2yrs)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£2,153/£4,305£1,820/£3,640
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,507£1,262
Basic warranty/recovery7yrs (100,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position18th27th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsNot yet tested80/86/65/79/5_ (2025)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£620/17 inches£990-£1,340/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraRear/360-degreeFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/two£315/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Leather/heated seats/wheelPart artificial/front/yesNo/£500 pack/£500 pack
Screen size/digital dashboard12.3 inches/12.3 inches12.9 inches/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/noYes/£1,280
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind spot warning/head-up displayYes/no£715 pack/£610
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Volkswagen Golf vs Kia K4 - rear30

Kia K4

There are no options on the K4 – if you want more kit, you have to spend more on a higher trim level. Metallic paint is the only extra, at £620, and there are black, red, blue and grey metallics to choose from. The standard colour is White Pearl.

Volkswagen Golf 

The Winter Pack is a useful addition, at £500, while the head-up display for £610 puts vital info directly ahead of you. We could forego the £1,280 panoramic glass roof because the Golf’s interior feels airy as standard.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

