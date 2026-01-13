The Cupra Leon SW-rivalling Kia K4 hasn’t yet touched down in the UK, but already it's gaining a second bodystyle that could add some serious appeal to the range. The K4 Sportswagon is a low-riding estate that will feature similar striking looks to the forthcoming hatchback, but with more space in the back.

Advertisement - Article continues below

UK prices and specifications will be available closer to its launch date, but we expect a small rise over the current hatchback’s £26k base price. This should see the entry-level model start at around £28,000, with the top-spec models fetching closer to £38,000.

At 4,695mm long, the K4 Sportwagon is at the larger end of its segment. It’s around 60mm longer than a current Curpa Leon SW, for example, and only a few millimetres away from Japanese rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.

Kia quotes a boot space of 604 litres, 166 more than in the hatchback, but despite the K4 being longer than those key rivals, its capacity is just short of the Cupra’s load area. This is probably a result of the K4 Sportwagon’s striking looks, which have an even more svelte silhouette than the already sleek hatchback.

It’s obvious that Kia’s design team have put some love into the new Sportwagon, too, with nice touches including hidden rear door handles, plus a strip of brushed aluminium along the car’s beltline and a chunky set of rear haunches.