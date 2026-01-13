Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Kia K4 Sportswagon is hungry for a big slice of the estate market

Kia’s new estate combines a practical loadbay with genuine good looks

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Jan 2026
New Kia K4 Sportswagon - front static

The Cupra Leon SW-rivalling Kia K4 hasn’t yet touched down in the UK, but already it's gaining a second bodystyle that could add some serious appeal to the range. The K4 Sportswagon is a low-riding estate that will feature similar striking looks to the forthcoming hatchback, but with more space in the back. 

UK prices and specifications will be available closer to its launch date, but we expect a small rise over the current hatchback’s £26k base price. This should see the entry-level model start at around £28,000, with the top-spec models fetching closer to £38,000. 

At 4,695mm long, the K4 Sportwagon is at the larger end of its segment. It’s around 60mm longer than a current Curpa Leon SW, for example, and only a few millimetres away from Japanese rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Kia quotes a boot space of 604 litres, 166 more than in the hatchback, but despite the K4 being longer than those key rivals, its capacity is just short of the Cupra’s load area. This is probably a result of the K4 Sportwagon’s striking looks, which have an even more svelte silhouette than the already sleek hatchback. 

It’s obvious that Kia’s design team have put some love into the new Sportwagon, too, with nice touches including hidden rear door handles, plus a strip of brushed aluminium along the car’s beltline and a chunky set of rear haunches. 

There will be two styling options available, with the entry-level Air model and a more assertive GT-Line. The latter will feature more aggressive front and rear styling, plus larger wheels and a sportier interior. 

New Kia K4 Sportswagon - rear static

The Sportwagon has the same interior layout as the hatchback, including the triple-screen set-up that features two 12.3-inch displays with a further 5.4-inch unit between. This sits on a clean and sleek dashboard with a few physical controls for things such as the volume control and air conditioning, plus plenty of standard equipment including wireless phone charging, parking cameras and embedded navigation. 

Kia will offer three engine options at launch, starting with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with 113bhp. This is available with either a six-speed manual or – together with an additional mild-hybrid element – a seven-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic. More powerful 148bhp or 176bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines with standard seven-speed DCTs will also be available, plus a full-hybrid option later on.

All K4s will be front-wheel drive, but there’s no mention of an all-electric, diesel or plug-in hybrid joining the range. Those wanting to cut their fuel bill will have to look towards the Korean marque’s all-electric range. 

