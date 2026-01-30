Verdict

Is this peak Golf GTI? Not quite – the Mk7 Clubsport S, with its focused chassis and six-speed manual gearbox, still lays claim to that title – but the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 comes within touching distance. It does everything a GTI should do, being as easy to live with as it is fun to drive; the five-seat, five-door body is complemented by a set of ingredients that set this anniversary special apart from its lesser siblings. It’s pricey, but worth almost every penny.

Every few years, Volkswagen gifts itself a very special birthday present. Starting out by marking 25 years of GTI with the Mk4 Golf in 2001, here we are a quarter of a century later celebrating five decades of VW’s go-faster hot hatchback.

This is the GTI Edition 50 and, tempting as it might have been to just add some stickers, new wheels and £5k to the price, Volkswagen has instead gone the whole nine yards. In fact, the mechanical changes are extensive enough to make this the fastest road-going VW to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife – in 7:46.13.

Key to the tweaks is the uprated 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, tuned here to deliver 321bhp and 420Nm – 25bhp and 20Nm more than the current Clubsport, and just 7bhp shy of the all-wheel-drive Golf R. The Edition 50 uses the same seven-speed DSG gearbox, with drive sent exclusively to the front wheels via an electronic differential.