Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 2026 review: great to drive and easy to live with

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI is both the most powerful and most expensive GTI ever, but what's it like on the road?

By:Richard Ingram
30 Jan 2026
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
Find your Volkswagen Golf
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Is this peak Golf GTI? Not quite – the Mk7 Clubsport S, with its focused chassis and six-speed manual gearbox, still lays claim to that title – but the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 comes within touching distance. It does everything a GTI should do, being as easy to live with as it is fun to drive; the five-seat, five-door body is complemented by a set of ingredients that set this anniversary special apart from its lesser siblings. It’s pricey, but worth almost every penny. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every few years, Volkswagen gifts itself a very special birthday present. Starting out by marking 25 years of GTI with the Mk4 Golf in 2001, here we are a quarter of a century later celebrating five decades of VW’s go-faster hot hatchback.

This is the GTI Edition 50 and, tempting as it might have been to just add some stickers, new wheels and £5k to the price, Volkswagen has instead gone the whole nine yards. In fact, the mechanical changes are extensive enough to make this the fastest road-going VW to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife – in 7:46.13.

Key to the tweaks is the uprated 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, tuned here to deliver 321bhp and 420Nm – 25bhp and 20Nm more than the current Clubsport, and just 7bhp shy of the all-wheel-drive Golf R. The Edition 50 uses the same seven-speed DSG gearbox, with drive sent exclusively to the front wheels via an electronic differential.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

2021 DS

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

21,470 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6L

Cash £17,697
View DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE
Born

2024 Cupra

Born

12,147 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £17,097
View Born
Qashqai

2022 Nissan

Qashqai

12,438 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £22,997
View Qashqai
Corsa

2023 Vauxhall

Corsa

24,126 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £12,697
View Corsa

Like the base GTI, the Edition 50 is 15mm lower than a standard Golf, but comes with a specially developed Nurburgring drive mode, plus new S+ and M+ settings for the gearbox. The Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system is minutely adjustable in 15 stages, on a sliding scale from Comfort to Sport.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prices start at £47,995 – almost £4k more than a GTI Clubsport and £1,145 more than an R – but the car we drove also featured the £3,675 Performance Package, taking things north of £50k. This bundle comprises new 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ wheels and semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza tyres with an extra two degrees of negative camber on the front axle – apparently saving 3.3kg per corner. It gets a further-reduced ride height with 20 per cent stiffer springs, plus a twin-exit titanium exhaust. All together, Volkswagen claims these options can reduce the car’s kerbweight by up to 25kg.

There are also plenty of visual upgrades, which to our eyes boost the aesthetic to make this one of the meanest-looking GTIs to date. The new wheels and lower stance give the car a more menacing profile, while GTI 50 badges on the rear wing and mirror caps ensure you won’t mistake this anniversary special for a more mundane Golf. There are five colours to choose from, including the stunning Dark Moss Green.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 - rear15

Inside, there’s more GTI 50 branding, red seatbelts and red pedals – note: the jury’s out on these – plus a new take on the famous GTI tartan. The heavily bolstered seats are comfortable and supportive, while a lovely suede-like steering wheel is available as an option.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Volkswagen’s aim for the Edition 50 was to make it “the most competitive GTI to date” – eclipsing even the Mk7 Clubsport S, which is widely considered the high watermark for VW’s sporting sub-brand. On paper the new car has most of the right ingredients, save for maybe the inclusion of an engagement-enhancing manual gearbox – something that would have saved weight, but ultimately, made the car slower on a circuit.

So what’s it like in real-world conditions? Thankfully, that’s exactly what the weather gods ordered for our first drive on the roads around Barcelona; if we wanted to travel 1,000 miles to experience a car just as we would on an average winter’s day in the UK, we nailed it.

This is a car that at first felt a bit sketchy, but quickly proved itself with a bit of heat in those semi-slick tyres. It’s easy to push wide into understeer if you’re too hasty on the throttle – especially on damp roads – but hold off and the diff will lock in and pull you out of tight corners with almost unrelenting grip.

Within the first few yards, then, the Edition 50 feels livelier than a standard GTI. Not as unhinged as a Honda Civic Type R, but that was never the Golf’s remit. It bobs about a bit in its stiffest suspension settings, yet if you slacken things off it’s almost as easy to live with as a 1.5 eTSI.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The engine – VW’s tried and tested EA888 2.0-litre turbo – remains a flexible, responsive and rewarding motor, whether you’re taking it easy or chasing a professional driver around the undulating Parcmotor Castellolí race track. Acceleration is strong (0-62mph takes just 5.3 seconds) and with enough runway or clear autobahn ahead, it’ll keep accelerating to a frankly unnecessary 168mph.

Within the infotainment screen you fine-tune the car’s various settings – opting for pure exhaust noise or deciding to have that sound augmented through the car’s speakers. The two do at least compliment one another and help add a bit of theatre to the driving experience; without it, things can seem a bit muted, so we left it on most of the time.

Richard Ingram driving the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 5015

The control weights are perfectly judged. There’s just enough weight to the steering, and the brake pedal offers plenty of feel and feedback, and there’s decent travel without feeling wooly or imprecise. The DSG transmission is super-slick, with genuine duality: it’ll slip through the gears imperceptibly around town, and fire home each cog with incredible accuracy at speed. We just wish the steering-wheel mounted paddles were larger and more tactile.

But the beauty of any GTI is its ability to slip into your daily routine without compromise. And while the old Clubsport S perhaps had that last degree of precision and driver engagement, you could argue that it was a little too compromised for regular use. The GTI 50 suffers none of these same issues, proving refined and usable in almost all situations.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet for some, that price will make the Edition 50 a tough pill to swallow, especially given that production is limited by time rather than numbers. Volkswagen will assemble as many as it has demand for, throughout the GTI's 50th year. For comparison, only 400 Mk7 Clubsport S cars were built – many of which still command strong money even today.

At least the Edition 50’s cabin feels special, with those tartan seats and other trinkets complementing the car’s solid fit and finish. The infotainment system is still a little clunky, but vastly improved since its introduction with the Mk8 Golf in 2020; the touch-sensitive climate-control sliders are now illuminated for example, meaning it’s no longer a challenge to change the temperature after dark.

Being a five-door hatchback, practicality is as strong here as it is in any modern Golf, with room for adults to sit comfortably in the back. Without the R’s driveshafts and four-wheel drive system to contend with, there’s a usable 374-litre boot – and the seats fold in a 60:40-split formation should you need a bit of extra space.

It’d be remiss of us not to at least touch on the GTI’s running costs given its remit as a do-it-all family car. But while time on track means our data is skewed, six months in the heavier, thirstier Golf R has seen us regularly exceed 35mpg; the Edition 50 should therefore, come pretty close to its publicised fuel economy figures in normal use.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Performance Package
Price:£51,670
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol
Power/torque:321bhp/420Nm
Transmission:Seven-speed auto, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:5.3 seconds
Top speed:168mph
Economy/CO2:35.8mpg/179g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,292/1,789/1,463mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volkswagen Golf R32 vs Alfa Romeo 147 GTA: retro V6 hot hatch battle
Volkswagen Golf GTE vs Toyota Prius: two visions of family car efficiency collide
In-depth reviews
Volkswagen Golf GTI review
Volkswagen Golf review
Long-term tests
Long-term test: Volkswagen Golf R
Road tests
New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch
Used car tests
Used Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7, 2013-2020) buyer’s guide: supercar pace for a supermini price
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

New & used car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £4,213 off RRP*Used from £10,995
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £3,266 off RRP*Used from £12,800
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £9,362 off RRP*Used from £10,295
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £2,417 off RRP*Used from £7,195
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Long-term test: Skoda Elroq vRS
Skoda Elroq vRS - side header

Long-term test: Skoda Elroq vRS

Long-term tests
16 Jan 2026
Long-term test: Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R - front end

Long-term test: Honda Civic Type R

Long-term tests
12 Jan 2026
Volkswagen Golf GTI review
Volkswagen Golf GTI - main image

Volkswagen Golf GTI review

In-depth reviews
7 Jan 2026

Most Popular

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner tracking, low

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on

Volkswagen is developing the EA888 2.0-litre turbo engine for new emissions regs, meaning new hot hatches are in the works
News
27 Jan 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look
Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift - front 3/4

Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look

Family-friendly seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe SUV to get a fresh new look
News
27 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content