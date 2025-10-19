Long-term test: Skoda Elroq vRS
Second fleetwatch report: The Skoda’s bright lights don’t impress me, but my daughter has taken to them like a swan to a lake
Almost any high-spec car has a dazzling light show these days, and that’s the case with our Skoda Elroq vRS. As soon as you approach it with the key, you’re greeted with dancing lights across the car’s front.
It’s not something that impresses me, but my daughter is quite taken with them. When I drop her off for a ballet lesson, she treats them as if she’s on the stage and does a little performance in front of them.
Skoda Elroq vRS: third report
Pace and practicality perfectly combined, our man reckons
- Mileage: 8,782
- Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh
On your marks. Get set. Go! It’s not surprising to find out that the Skoda Elroq vRS is a quick car that will leave most rivals trailing from the lights, but it’s the way it does it that keeps me smiling.
Officially, the Elroq vRS will sprint from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but in reality it feels faster. Plant your foot on the accelerator, and it will launch from a standstill and just keep going. There’s no let-up in power at any point, with the dual motors pulling the car forwards at an impressive rate. I’ve found it hugely entertaining and highly addictive.
But the one thing that really makes the Elroq vRS stand out for me is that the power delivery never upsets the car’s composure. We live in a world where even family EVs can boast almost 1,000bhp, and I recently drove the Lotus Emeya 900. Although it’s a truly sensational car, at times it almost felt dangerous if you prodded the pedal at the wrong moment. It took a lot of concentration to drive it to its full potential.
The Elroq vRS is nothing like that. It’s the Czech brand’s most powerful ever production model with 335bhp, yet it feels as if it’s got just the right amount of performance, and really hits the sweet spot between fun and fear.
Skoda’s vRS cars in the past have never been all about record-breaking numbers, instead focusing on affordability (which we’ll come to later) and driving fun. And that’s pretty much what the Elroq achieves as well. Yes, there are some compromises when it comes to the ride and I often find the car becomes a little unstable over bumpy or undulating roads, but it’s something you get used to and can quickly make corrections on the steering to counter.
What really makes the Elroq vRS so impressive is that it’s a very similar car to the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with an identical power output and battery set-up, yet it’s miles ahead of its relation in almost every way. How has Skoda taken such a similar product and made it so much better? Where the GTX fails dynamically, the vRS excels.
Away from outright speed, the Elroq is a superb all-round family car. So good in fact, that it’s pretty hard to fault. My only real bugbear is the microsuede seats. They look and feel great, but are a complete nightmare to clean. My two children, Hugo and Matilda, regularly drop crumbs, which they then grind into the upholstery whenever they brush them off. The seat fabric acts almost like Velcro, so I’ve resorted to keeping a hand-held vacuum cleaner in the car, because it’s the only way to really get it clean.
And then there’s the price. As I’ve mentioned previously, vRS cars of the past were considered almost an entry-level way of starting out on performance-car ownership, but there’s no way this hot Elroq could ever be considered cheap. It costs almost £50,000, so you’ll need deep pockets to get one on your driveway, which is a shame because price is one of the main reasons the standard Elroq (which starts at just £33,560) won our 2025 Car of the Year award.
On the other hand, the vRS comes packed with kit and, as a reader recently pointed out to me, if you were to spec up an Edition 85 or SportLine model to the same level, the vRS actually works out slightly cheaper. So not only would you be saving money with the hot Elroq but, in effect, you also get extra power and four-wheel drive for free. Perhaps it’s not quite as expensive as it first appears after all.
Skoda Elroq vRS: first fleetwatch
Our 2025 Car of the Year has been so good I’m considering buying one
Every so often a car comes along that’s so good you just fall in love with it. Four years ago, I drove our 2021 Car of the Year – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – and liked it so much that I ended up buying one. Now, I’m getting the same feeling for the Skoda Elroq that I’m currently running on our fleet. Our 2025 Car of the Year has been so impressive during its time with me that I’m seriously thinking it might be the car to replace the Ioniq 5 on my driveway.
Skoda Elroq vRS: first report
Accident gives us a chance to compare flagship vRS with 85 Edition
- Mileage: 3,032
- Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh
Car safety is one of those things we tend to take for granted. In fact, a recent poll conducted here at Auto Express asking people to list their priorities when buying a new car had safety listed second from last. However, how many of us would actually admit that safety isn’t important?
I ask this question because it’s become a hot topic in the Baiden household. My wife was travelling back from the school run and preparing to turn into our driveway, when a motorcyclist failed to notice until it was too late. He desperately tried to avoid a collision, but ended up ploughing into the Skoda Elroq Edition 85 we’re running on our fleet, causing extensive damage. Thankfully nobody was injured and everybody was able to walk away, but my wife and son were a little shaken up by the incident. One thing she said afterwards stood out, though: “I felt very safe in the Elroq”.
The Skoda hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but the structurally similar Enyaq received the full five stars, so it’s safe to assume its little brother will also get top marks. Knowing a car will offer good protection in an accident gives enormous peace of mind, and the Elroq certainly provides that, based on our experience. It’s just the latest thing in a long list of items that our reigning Car of the Year excels at.
The sad thing is that the resulting damage meant our white Edition 85 had to go back to Skoda for repairs, but the silver lining is that we now have a top-spec blue vRS model for the next couple of months instead.
The standard Elroq is a fantastic car and it’s hard to pick any faults, but the hotter Elroq vRS arrived in the summer to some initial lukewarm reviews. I was keen to see if they were justified and if there was really such a difference between them. The price tag – our car is only just shy of £50,000 – is obviously a huge sticking point, but it’s really the only negative thing I’ve found so far.
As the most powerful production Skoda ever, with 335bhp, it really does provide a jump up in performance from the 282bhp Edition 85. Based on reviews I had read, I was expecting any noticeable difference between them to be minimal, but it’s not. Put your foot down and the vRS is quick in a straight line. It’s even good fun when the roads get twisty, but the stiffer suspension is an acquired taste. A bumpy road can cause lots of head-bobbing and swaying, but it never feels out of control.
And it’s not as if that extra performance seriously dents the efficiency either. Skoda quotes an official range of 339 miles, just 15 miles less than the Edition 85 (although the vRS battery is 2kWh larger), and I’ve got close to that figure. I’ve averaged around 3.7 miles per kWh so far, and that’s been a mixture of motorway commutes and shorter town trips.
Long-term tests are less about performance and efficiency, and more about what the car is like to live with day-to-day, though, and this is where the Elroq really stands out from the crowd. As with other models in the Skoda line-up, the vRS really excels inside, because there’s a huge amount of space for a family, with plenty of room in the back seats for my children to do their thing without constantly kicking the seats in front.
The materials used are also of a high quality and the screen and interface work without a hitch. Anybody who hasn’t sat inside a Skoda for the past 20 years will be genuinely stunned by what the brand has done.
I’ve been impressed with the Elroq vRS so far, but would I pick it over the 85 Edition model I had before? Simple answer, no. The 85 Edition is £10,000 cheaper and was pretty much faultless during its time with us.
|Rating:
|4.0 stars
|Model tested:
|Skoda Elroq vRS
|On fleet since:
|September 2025
|Price new:
|£46,560
|Powertrain:
|79kWh battery/2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|335bhp/545Nm
|WLTP range:
|339 miles
|Options:
|Heat pump (£1,100), Winter package (£600)
|Insurance:
|Group: 37/Quote: TBC
|Mileage:
|8,782
|Efficiency:
|3.4 miles/kWh
|CO2/Bik:
|0g/km/3%
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
