Almost any high-spec car has a dazzling light show these days, and that’s the case with our Skoda Elroq vRS. As soon as you approach it with the key, you’re greeted with dancing lights across the car’s front.

It’s not something that impresses me, but my daughter is quite taken with them. When I drop her off for a ballet lesson, she treats them as if she’s on the stage and does a little performance in front of them.

Skoda Elroq vRS: third report

Pace and practicality perfectly combined, our man reckons

Mileage: 8,782

8,782 Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

On your marks. Get set. Go! It’s not surprising to find out that the Skoda Elroq vRS is a quick car that will leave most rivals trailing from the lights, but it’s the way it does it that keeps me smiling.

Officially, the Elroq vRS will sprint from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but in reality it feels faster. Plant your foot on the accelerator, and it will launch from a standstill and just keep going. There’s no let-up in power at any point, with the dual motors pulling the car forwards at an impressive rate. I’ve found it hugely entertaining and highly addictive.

But the one thing that really makes the Elroq vRS stand out for me is that the power delivery never upsets the car’s composure. We live in a world where even family EVs can boast almost 1,000bhp, and I recently drove the Lotus Emeya 900. Although it’s a truly sensational car, at times it almost felt dangerous if you prodded the pedal at the wrong moment. It took a lot of concentration to drive it to its full potential.