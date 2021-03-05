New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch

I’d like more initial bite from the brake pedal, and similarly the steering feels light at first but quickly weights up as you start to turn the wheel. Meanwhile the turbocharged four-cylinder engine feels eager and doesn’t run out of steam quickly, but it’s far from the most evocative-sounding motor.

If you can’t be bothered instructing the gearbox when to shift, I found it becomes rather unwilling to change up in S mode, even when I was lifting off the throttle. Also around town the gearbox can be a bit jerky when moving off, and a fair amount of road noise makes it into the cabin at higher speeds.

For all the stuff the Clubsport offers over the normal GTI, it also takes away the hot hatch’s signature tartan seat upholstery. Without that, the interior looks and feels rather mundane. The small, cheap-feeling plastic shift paddles behind the steering wheel don’t help, nor does the piano-black plastic on the centre console or the hard scratchy plastic lower down.

I’m grateful that VW did add physical buttons back to the Golf’s steering wheel during last year’s mid-life facelift, but I’m confused why it chose not to give the GTI a drive mode selector. Especially considering that its fiery Spanish cousin, the Cupra Leon, does have one.

If you’re considering ordering a new Golf GTI, while it makes sense to just opt for the Clubsport because of all the goodies that are thrown in, I wouldn’t bother with the optional ‘GTI Performance Package’. Our test car was fitted with this and it costs an additional £3,360. For that you get a set of 19-inch rims, an Akrapovic exhaust system with a titanium muffler, and the electronic speed limiter raised from 155mph to 167mph.

The higher top speed will only be appreciated by anyone whose daily commute involves an autobahn, and I could only hear the occasional pops or farts from the exhaust at low speeds around town, which will only attract rolls of the eye and looks of disappointment from passers-by.

Model: Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Price: £43,215 Powertrain: 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged petrol, Power/torque: 296bhp/400Nm Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 5.6 seconds Top speed: 155mph Economy/CO2 38mpg/167g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,292/1,789/1,456mm On sale: Now

