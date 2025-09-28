Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Long-term test: Volkswagen Golf R

First report: performance Golf takes us on a high-speed trip down Memory Lane, but is it fit for a family?

By:Richard Ingram
28 Sep 2025
VW Golf R LT - header9
Pros
  • On-road performance
  • Wet-weather grip
  • Clear digital instruments
Cons
  • Small boot
  • Touch-sensitive buttons
  • Bulky sports seats
Find your Volkswagen Golf
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The latest Golf R has some enormous shoes to fill. I have fond memories of the old car, so I’m intrigued to see if this new model can get under my skin in the same way. First impressions are good, but it’s got some tough hurdles to clear if it’s going to prove its mettle over the coming months.

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 5,658 miles
  • Efficiency: 29.1mpg

If you enjoyed our recent hot-hatch twin test, you’ll surely not mind reading through another page on one of their toughest and best-established rivals: the Volkswagen Golf R.

It’s the latest addition to the Auto Express fleet and is a car I hold particularly close to my heart. To understand why, you’ll need to rewind the best part of a decade, when I grabbed the keys to VW’s then-new Mk7 Golf R for the two-week festive break. I’d been using it to tour the country, seeing family and friends, loaded with gifts and other gubbins; everything my then-fiancée and I would need for a fortnight away from home.

VW Golf R LT - Mk7 Golf R front 3/49

Yet I don’t think I was prepared for the lasting effect it would have on me – that’s me, reminiscing in the main image. It spent a lot of its time slogging between London, Hampshire and Devon, but when it wasn’t sitting at an indicated 70mph on a monotonous stretch of the M4 or A303, it transformed into one of the finest all-rounders I’ve driven. Compliant, fun on the right road and, from what I remember, blisteringly quick point-to-point.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Model Y

2023 Tesla

Model Y

47,017 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £21,000
View Model Y
Corsa

2021 Vauxhall

Corsa

33,003 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £9,900
View Corsa
Qashqai

2018 Nissan

Qashqai

24,873 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £14,700
View Qashqai
ZS EV

2023 MG

ZS EV

20,027 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £13,900
View ZS EV

So, I’m really intrigued to live with the newly updated Mk8.5 for the next few months. My life has transformed since that fast and furious Christmas of 2015; with a young daughter in tow, I’ve now got my reservations about whether or not the Golf will be big enough for our needs – a big ask, following on from a BMW 5 Series Touring.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Another area I’m looking forward to unpicking is the latest Golf’s cabin. There was plenty of furore when the eighth-generation car launched in 2020, with complaints about quality and the clucky user interface, some of which the company claims to have fixed for this facelifted model. There’s still a lot of touch-sensitive surfaces, but the whole thing feels reasonably well screwed together.

So it should; our car is the all-singing, all-dancing Golf R Black Edition, priced at an eye-watering £53,845 including options. And yes, I know it’s white – maybe that’s a conversation topic for a future report –  but there are plenty of dark details that mark it out from the regular car. 

Included in the standard kit list are the black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black strips on the radiator grille and headlights, black brake callipers and black badges. This flagship model also gets its electronic speed limiter removed, meaning, in theory, it can hit 168mph flat out.

VW Golf R LT - interior9

On top of all that, my car has almost £7,000 of options, including an upgraded Akrapovic exhaust system, a panoramic tilt-and-slide sunroof, and adaptive chassis control. I’m also making good use of the area-view 360-degree cameras when parking. Given the choice, I’d probably not spend £810 on ‘carbon decorative inserts’, although they do look smart.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The final, and probably most important option, is the retailer-fit Vodafone SCD60 S5 Thatcham Tracker with a six-month subscription: one of those things you hope you won’t need, but are grateful to have. It’ll help me sleep at night, along with the fact that I keep the keys in a sealed Faraday bag.

Shamefully, the car has so far been largely restricted to airport runs and taxi trips to swimming lessons and girl guides, but I’ll be stretching its legs in the coming weeks – with a number of longer journeys and even (hopefully) a track day with my friends and colleagues over at evo magazine.

As I start to get stuck in, I’m hoping I'll see some improvement in the stated fuel economy, which is currently hovering around 29mpg. I don’t miss having to plug the car in every night – as I did with my 530e – but I’m undoubtedly spending more time at the pumps. Still, there has to be some trade-off for the pleasure of running a five-seat family hatchback with 328bhp and the ability to sprint from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds…

Rating4.0 stars
Model testedVolkswagen Golf R Black Edition 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
On fleet since:September 2025
Price new:£47,050
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol
Power/torque:328bhp/420Nm
CO2/BiK:186g/km/37%
Options:Area view (£335), Adaptive chassis control (£735), Carbon decorative inserts (£810), Panoramic sunroof (£1,250), R Performance Akrapovic exhaust system (£3,395)
Insurance*:Group: 34 Quote: £1,307
Mileage5,658 miles
Efficiency:29.1mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volkswagen Golf GTE vs Toyota Prius: two visions of family car efficiency collide
Volkswagen Golf vs Skoda Octavia: a battle for family hatchback supremacy
In-depth reviews
Volkswagen Golf review
Volkswagen Golf R review
Volkswagen Golf Estate (2020-2025) review
Road tests
New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

New & used car deals

MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £7,778 off RRP*Used from £11,500
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,406 off RRP*Used from £9,595
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £4,596 off RRP*Used from £8,250
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £3,576 off RRP*Used from £9,995
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer
EV tow test - Kia with caravan and Hyundai header

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer

Towing a caravan from Bristol to Land’s End with a Kia EV9: how hard can it be? Eight hours later, I was at my wits’ end…
Features
24 Sep 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month

While it may be getting on a bit, the 208 is still a stylish supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 26
News
26 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content