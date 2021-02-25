BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: understated hot hatches have plenty of used appeal

There was a time when hot hatches were everywhere. Just about every car maker worth its salt offered a high-performance hatch, and something with a lot of poke might just about muster 130bhp.

But that was more than 30 years ago, and since then things have changed – if not necessarily for the better. Power outputs may have climbed inexorably, yet so have kerbweights, as greater numbers of luxuries have been added to standard-equipment lists. Performance and spec have risen, but the brilliance of the driving experience hasn’t always been able to keep up.

Take the low-profile BMW 128ti and its far more obvious rival, the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Both kick out around 250bhp but weigh about 1.5 tonnes, so they’re quick if not necessarily that much more agile than their forebears. As low-key driver’s cars, however, they’re brilliant for anyone wanting something discreet but fast, and with prices edging down towards half what they were originally, they’re more tempting than ever.

BMW 128ti