Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Long-term test: Skoda Elroq vRS

First report: accident gives us a chance to compare flagship vRS with 85 Edition

By:Pete Baiden
19 Oct 2025
Skoda Elroq vRS - front 3/4 with family7
Pros
  • Dual e-motors offer impressive pace
  • Loads of cabin space
  • High-quality interior materials
Cons
  • Unsettled ride over bumps
  • Boot smaller than Enyaq’s
  • vRS is expensive
Find your Skoda Elroq
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a great car, but it has a problem. It’s incredibly hard to justify the £10,000 premium over the already excellent 85 Edition that came before it on our fleet. It loses a star on value alone.

  • Mileage: 3,032
  • Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh

Car safety is one of those things we tend to take for granted. In fact, a recent poll conducted here at Auto Express asking people to list their priorities when buying a new car had safety listed second from last. However, how many of us would actually admit that safety isn’t important?

Skoda Elroq vRS - two Elroqs7

I ask this question because it’s become a hot topic in the Baiden household. My wife was travelling back from the school run and preparing to turn into our driveway, when a motorcyclist failed to notice until it was too late. He desperately tried to avoid a collision, but ended up ploughing into the Skoda Elroq Edition 85 we’re running on our fleet, causing extensive damage. Thankfully nobody was injured and everybody was able to walk away, but my wife and son were a little shaken up by the incident. One thing she said afterwards stood out, though: “I felt very safe in the Elroq”.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

A5 Sportback

2025 Audi

A5 Sportback

43,931 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £25,000
View A5 Sportback
308

2024 Peugeot

308

11,750 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L

Cash £18,000
View 308
A-Class Saloon

2022 Mercedes

A-Class Saloon

25,358 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £21,761
View A-Class Saloon
Fiesta

2021 Ford

Fiesta

21,062 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,995
View Fiesta

The Skoda hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but the structurally similar Enyaq received the full five stars, so it’s safe to assume its little brother will also get top marks. Knowing a car will offer good protection in an accident gives enormous peace of mind, and the Elroq certainly provides that, based on our experience. It’s just the latest thing in a long list of items that our reigning Car of the Year excels at.

The sad thing is that the resulting damage meant our white Edition 85 had to go back to Skoda for repairs, but the silver lining is that we now have a top-spec blue vRS model for the next couple of months instead. 

The standard Elroq is a fantastic car and it’s hard to pick any faults, but the hotter Elroq vRS arrived in the summer to some initial lukewarm reviews. I was keen to see if they were justified and if there was really such a difference between them. The price tag – our car is only just shy of £50,000 – is obviously a huge sticking point, but it’s really the only negative thing I’ve found so far.

As the most powerful production Skoda ever, with 335bhp, it really does provide a jump up in performance from the 282bhp Edition 85. Based on reviews I had read, I was expecting any noticeable difference between them to be minimal, but it’s not. Put your foot down and the vRS is quick in a straight line. It’s even good fun when the roads get twisty, but the stiffer suspension is an acquired taste. A bumpy road can cause lots of head-bobbing and swaying, but it never feels out of control.

Skoda Elroq vRS - child seats in the back7

And it’s not as if that extra performance seriously dents the efficiency either. Skoda quotes an official range of 339 miles, just 15 miles less than the Edition 85 (although the vRS battery is 2kWh larger), and I’ve got close to that figure. I’ve averaged around 3.7 miles per kWh so far, and that’s been a mixture of motorway commutes and shorter town trips.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Long-term tests are less about performance and efficiency, and more about what the car is like to live with day-to-day, though, and this is where the Elroq really stands out from the crowd. As with other models in the Skoda line-up, the vRS really excels inside, because there’s a huge amount of space for a family, with plenty of room in the back seats for my children to do their thing without constantly kicking the seats in front. 

The materials used are also of a high quality and the screen and interface work without a hitch. Anybody who hasn’t sat inside a Skoda for the past 20 years will be genuinely stunned by what the brand has done.

I’ve been impressed with the Elroq vRS so far, but would I pick it over the 85 Edition model I had before? Simple answer, no. The 85 Edition is £10,000 cheaper and was pretty much faultless during its time with us.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model tested:Skoda Elroq vRS
On fleet since:September 2025
Price new:£46,560
Powertrain:79kWh battery/2x e-motors
Power/torque:335bhp/545Nm
WLTP range:339 miles
Options:Heat pump (£1,100), Winter package (£600)
Insurance:Group: 37/Quote: TBC
Mileage:3,032
Efficiency:3.7 miles/kWh
CO2/Bik:0g/km/3%
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?
In-depth reviews
Skoda Elroq review
Long-term tests
Skoda Elroq Edition 85 long-term test: seeing double in the EV SUV
Road tests
New Skoda Elroq vRS review: hot SUV is good but needs to be great at this price
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,183 off RRP*Used from £26,500
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £4,589 off RRP*Used from £11,989
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £3,066 off RRP*Used from £15,476
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £10,450 off RRP*Used from £11,850
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Alpine A290 review
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front

Alpine A290 review

In-depth reviews
17 Oct 2025
Volkswagen ID.4 review
Volkswagen ID.4 - front tracking

Volkswagen ID.4 review

In-depth reviews
16 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Volkswagen T-Roc ride review: small SUV shows plenty of promise
Volkswagen T-Roc prototype - front

New Volkswagen T-Roc ride review: small SUV shows plenty of promise

We ride shotgun in the latest Volkswagen T-Roc, giving us a taste of what’s shaping up to be next year’s hottest small SUV
Road tests
16 Oct 2025
400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless
Opinion - Volvo XC40 Recharge

400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless

Editor Paul Barker thinks new car firms don't have heritage behind them, so power figures and straight line speed are an easy way to grab headlines
Opinion
15 Oct 2025
New Genesis GV60 Pure 2025 review: a capable EV that’s often overlooked
Genesis GV60 Pure - front tracking

New Genesis GV60 Pure 2025 review: a capable EV that’s often overlooked

The GV60 isn’t quite as popular as its Ioniq 5 and EV6 siblings, but perhaps it should be
Road tests
16 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content