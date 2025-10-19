Used - available now 2025 Audi A5 Sportback 43,931 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £25,000 View A5 Sportback 2024 Peugeot 308 11,750 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L Cash £18,000 View 308 2022 Mercedes A-Class Saloon 25,358 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £21,761 View A-Class Saloon 2021 Ford Fiesta 21,062 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £12,995 View Fiesta

The Skoda hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but the structurally similar Enyaq received the full five stars, so it’s safe to assume its little brother will also get top marks. Knowing a car will offer good protection in an accident gives enormous peace of mind, and the Elroq certainly provides that, based on our experience. It’s just the latest thing in a long list of items that our reigning Car of the Year excels at.

The sad thing is that the resulting damage meant our white Edition 85 had to go back to Skoda for repairs, but the silver lining is that we now have a top-spec blue vRS model for the next couple of months instead.

The standard Elroq is a fantastic car and it’s hard to pick any faults, but the hotter Elroq vRS arrived in the summer to some initial lukewarm reviews. I was keen to see if they were justified and if there was really such a difference between them. The price tag – our car is only just shy of £50,000 – is obviously a huge sticking point, but it’s really the only negative thing I’ve found so far.

As the most powerful production Skoda ever, with 335bhp, it really does provide a jump up in performance from the 282bhp Edition 85. Based on reviews I had read, I was expecting any noticeable difference between them to be minimal, but it’s not. Put your foot down and the vRS is quick in a straight line. It’s even good fun when the roads get twisty, but the stiffer suspension is an acquired taste. A bumpy road can cause lots of head-bobbing and swaying, but it never feels out of control.

And it’s not as if that extra performance seriously dents the efficiency either. Skoda quotes an official range of 339 miles, just 15 miles less than the Edition 85 (although the vRS battery is 2kWh larger), and I’ve got close to that figure. I’ve averaged around 3.7 miles per kWh so far, and that’s been a mixture of motorway commutes and shorter town trips.