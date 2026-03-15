Verdict

I am quietly blown away by the latest Toyota Prius. It’s as economical to drive as it is entertaining and throws head-turning looks into the bargain. It’s very well made, surprisingly practical given its rakish shape, and high in quality beside most rivals. After 800 miles, I’m already smitten.

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Mileage: 5,350miles

5,350miles Efficiency: 68.3mpg

I never thought I’d say this, but I’m already a huge fan of the new Toyota Prius that has just joined our fleet. It looks great, drives miles better than I expected, is way more refined than I thought it might be – and it returns a genuine 65mpg+ in everyday driving. As such, it’s an extremely easy car to like, and a difficult one to find fault with.

Ours is the top-spec Excel model, which comes on 19-inch wheels and has just one option, which is hard to miss because it comes in the form of Mustard Yellow metallic paint that costs an extra £655. This brings the total-as-tested price to £40,545, in return for which you get what is, I believe, one of the smartest, most relevant cars £40k can buy right now.

The powertrain is a plug-in hybrid set-up, as before, but Toyota has increased the outputs – and therefore the performance – substantially for this latest version. You now get 220bhp from the combined efforts of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery with an electric motor and a CVT transmission.