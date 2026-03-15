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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel

First report: Surprises galore as Mk5 version of hybrid pioneer joins fleet

By:Steve Sutcliffe
15 Mar 2026
Toyota Prius Excel - header with charging cable5
Pros
  • Dramatic styling
  • Fine ride quality
  • Genuine 70mpg average and range of 400+ miles
  • Cabin quality
Cons
  • Some ADAS features are over-intrusive
  • Brakes are grabby at low speeds
  • Rear headroom not brilliant
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Verdict

I am quietly blown away by the latest Toyota Prius. It’s as economical to drive as it is entertaining and throws head-turning looks into the bargain. It’s very well made, surprisingly practical given its rakish shape, and high in quality beside most rivals. After 800 miles, I’m already smitten. 

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  • Mileage: 5,350miles
  • Efficiency: 68.3mpg

I never thought I’d say this, but I’m already a huge fan of the new Toyota Prius that has just joined our fleet. It looks great, drives miles better than I expected, is way more refined than I thought it might be – and it returns a genuine 65mpg+ in everyday driving. As such, it’s an extremely easy car to like, and a difficult one to find fault with. 

Ours is the top-spec Excel model, which comes on 19-inch wheels and has just one option, which is hard to miss because it comes in the form of Mustard Yellow metallic paint that costs an extra £655. This brings the total-as-tested price to £40,545, in return for which you get what is, I believe, one of the smartest, most relevant cars £40k can buy right now.

The powertrain is a plug-in hybrid set-up, as before, but Toyota has increased the outputs – and therefore the performance – substantially for this latest version. You now get 220bhp from the combined efforts of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery with an electric motor and a CVT transmission

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Used - available now

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That’s enough to propel the 1,610kg Prius to 62mph in a claimed 6.8 seconds and to a top speed of 110mph, with official CO2 emissions of just 17g/km. At my test average (so far) of 68.3mpg, that gives a theoretical range of over 600 miles from the 40-litre fuel tank, while in EV mode the claimed range is 53 miles. In reality, that figure is around 40 miles, while the on-board computer suggests a fill is required after not much beyond 450 miles because it doesn’t want to let you get anywhere near running out. 

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Even so, 500 miles or so is pretty tidy when the tank costs little more than £30 to fill at non-motorway petrol stations. To top up with electricity takes around five hours and costs me £6 at my nearest public charging point. The Prius doesn’t offer rapid charging, so it needs an overnight stop ideally. Which is fine if there’s a charge point on your driveway or nearby, not so fine if not.

The elements that have surprised and delighted me most so far – apart from the incredible fuel consumption, which is this car’s USP – are the ride and the quality of the cabin. I’m not sure why, but I didn’t expect the damping to be anything like as good as it is. It’s proved to be a super-refined car to drive on the increasingly poor road surfaces of Brighton and Hove, and it’s almost eerily calm and quiet on the motorway.

Toyota Prius Excel - driving5

As for the cabin, I’m similarly amazed by how well made and high in quality the Prius feels. Equivalent-priced cars from VW, Ford and even Mercedes do not seem as top end as this. In many ways the Prius feels like a Lexus, with great seats, a lovely precision to all of its controls, plus a high level of equipment on offer, all of which comes as standard.

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I’m learning to like the small instrument display, but suspect I will always wish it was a bit bigger, and a bit nearer. The 12.3-inch main central touchscreen is just fine, on the other hand, and appears to offer all the functionality you could want from a vehicle that contains this much technology. I haven’t yet been bamboozled by what’s on offer, which is a result considering how complex the Toyota’s features are.

Bottom line, I’m quietly blown away by how good this latest Prius is – not just as a car to drive, but as a machine to simply climb into, understand, and use each day. It appears to offer a unique combination of technology, economy, ecological awareness and good old-fashioned driver appeal, albeit in a contemporary kind of way. In short, I love it to bits so am struggling to find serious fault with anything. So far... 

Rating:4.5 stars
Model:Toyota Prius Excel
On fleet since:February 2026
Price new:£40,545
Engine:2.0-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
Power:220bhp
CO2/tax:17g/km/9%
Options:Mustard Yellow metallic paint (£655)
Insurance*:Group: 31 Quote: £1,300
Mileage/mpg:5,350/68.3mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing car deals to choose from...

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Steve Sutcliffe
Special contributor

Steve Sutcliffe has been a car journalist for over 30 years, and is currently a contributing editor to Auto Express and its sister magazine evo. 

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