Toyota Prius vs Mazda MX-30: a Japanese hybrid car clash

The Toyota Prius is a household name these days, famous for pioneering hybrid technology in the nineties and taking it into the mainstream in the 2000s.

However, it’s never been one to make tech cool; it’s known as something of an ugly duckling, thanks to its all-in approach to aerodynamics, which has given us some odd-looking cars over the years.

The duckling has finally turned into a swan with this new-generation car, though; it’s hard to argue it’s not the best looking Prius ever. You might even call it the sharpest car in Toyota’s range at the moment, but is there still a good car underneath the new body?

Advertisement - Article continues below

To find out, we’ve put the plug-in hybrid Prius alongside a rival that is getting fans excited, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. It marks the return of a rotary engine, a type of motor that was previously used in sports cars rather than hybrids. Now Mazda has found a new way to deploy its signature tech, as a range-extender for an electric car. We’ll dive into how it works later.

So while Toyota has gone for a new look but left the Prius hybrid powertrain alone, Mazda has put an innovative one into an MX-30 that looks no different to the electric model.

Toyota Prius

Model: Toyota Prius Plug-In Excel Price: £39,955 Powertrain: 4cyl inline/1,987cc petrol engine, plus 1x e-motor, CVT auto, 220bhp 0-62mph: 6.8 seconds Test efficiency: 80mpg Official range: 739 miles Annual VED: £180

The Toyota Prius was revealed in 2022 in Japan, with no plans to bring it to the UK at the time. But it’s finally available in plug-in hybrid form from £37,315 (the Excel model here starts at £39,955).