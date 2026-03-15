The more miles I do in the Toyota Prius, the more convinced I become that it is the answer to most of our problems right now. It’s good to drive, looks interesting, is spacious and extremely well made, and – on average over 2,000 miles – it’s returning more than 73mpg. My new best so far is 87.9mpg. That’s pretty significant when unleaded costs £1.60 a litre…

Toyota Prius Excel: second report

Our PHEV’s safety tech is nagging a little too often – it’s time to reach for the ‘off’ switch

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Mileage: 6,770 miles

6,770 miles Efficiency: 78.2mpg

Although I wouldn’t yet say the honeymoon period is over, a couple of things about the Prius have started to irritate me of late, by far the most irksome of which is its over-zealous ADAS package.

Most of the features that help keep it on the road, and me out of harm’s way, work pretty well to be fair. And some of them are excellent, such as the rear cross traffic alert system that works a treat when you’re manoeuvring in tight spaces. Even the lane departure system – which in itself is too aggressive for me – is easy enough to switch off. Unlike the speed limit warning chimes, which are there every time you start driving.

Most of the ADAS features I put up with, and shut up about, because, mostly, they are well enough integrated and don’t feel too intrusive from day to day. What I absolutely cannot be doing with, though, is the car’s Rear Vehicle Approaching Indication (RVAI) system.