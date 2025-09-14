Verdict

Few cars can ever be described as perfect and the Civic Type R is no exception. However, while it has a few foibles that really irritate us, there’s no denying that Honda’s hot hatchback is a truly fantastic car. We’ll certainly miss it.

Mileage: 4,501 miles

4,501 miles Efficiency: 29.2mpg

So after six months and a whisker over 4,500 miles, my time with the last Civic Type R in its current shape is up, and so what do we think? Is the last Type R also the best? Has Honda finally attained perfection with this car or are there still areas in which it could be improved? The answers are complex, and not perhaps entirely what you’d expect.

On the one hand I’ve enjoyed driving the Type R even more than I expected to, which is saying something. When I say driving I mean just that, so not just ambling about in it but pedalling it properly – as its creators intended. So ideally on quiet roads, sometimes before the sun came up, when I could fully indulge in its rev-hungry power delivery and rabid acceleration, make the most of its fantastic brakes and gearchange, and get nicely in tune with its chassis, steering and suspension.